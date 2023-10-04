Jay-Z has opened up about how having money can lead to awkward conversations with family members

The multi-billionaire rapper was speaking with Kevin Hart when he revealed he once refused to lend his cousin R93 234 ($4800)

The shocking revelation has social media users divided, with some people thinking he is a stingy man

Jay-Z has surprised social media by revealing how being wealthy can ruin family relations. Images: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

American rapper and businessman Jay-Z dropped a bombshell when speaking about how family relations are affected when one is as wealthy as he is.

Jay-Z reveals how he refused to lend his cousin R93K

In an interview with Kevin Hart, he explained how going home for special holidays will be met by encounters where relatives will manipulate rich people to invest in their business ideas.

Hip-hop online magazine @DailyLoud reported the excerpt of the interview on the X app (Twitter) and captioned it's post:

"JAY-Z says he refused to lend cousin $4,800."

Watch the video reshared by user @Shtrafi below:

Social media reacts to Jay-Z's sentiments on borrowing family money

Reacting to the shocking revelation made by the husband to the world's superstar, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, social media users were divided in their response:

@hcanes100 was satisfied:

"His money, ain't no one's business how he chooses to spend it or not."

@Naija_Analyst concluded:

"Well, there should be reasons cause if not then it's just greediness."

@widdy_eth understood:

"I wouldn’t lend my cousin $4,800 either."

@ThatDudeTaco said:

"Teaching his family to get it on their own. I like it."

@BarcodeOC was convinced:

"Jay-Z annual income is estimated at 150 million, roughly 411k a day! He must really hate that cousin lol!"

@shukrani__ explained:

"Just because someone has it doesn't mean they have to share it with you."

@Famekom was annoyed:

"Jay out here acting like Trump to his family.‍"

@iDunDoDrugsss was disgusted:

"A man worth over 2 BILLION, that’s like 50 cents to him, cheap man."

Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire list

In other billionaire stories on Briefly News, Kim Kardashian finally made it to the World's Billionaires list, Forbes magazine announced.

The reality TV show star and businesswoman officially cemented her place as one of the richest women in the world thanks to her innovative mind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News