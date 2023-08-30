Rap mogul Jay-Z has a new Instagram account, and his wife, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, is also following him

This makes him the only person in history to gain a follow from the star, as she previously followed nobody on the platform

Netizens on social media went crazy after this was revealed, as some reckon that the rapper will deactivate his account

Jay-Z has a new Instagram account, and he only started it to promote his upcoming film, The Book of Clarence.

Jay-Z has promoted an upcoming film titled 'The Book of Clarence' on his new Instagram account. Image: Kevin Mazur/Larry Busacca

Jay-Z has a new Instagram account

Rap mogul Jay-Z has created a new Instagram account, and his first post is a trailer for an upcoming film, The Book of Clarence.

The entrepreneur is known for being on and off Instagram and only revives his account whenever he is about to promote a project.

Netizens poke fun at Jay-Z's stunt

Beyonce Knowles is known for not following anybody on Instagram. When Jay-Z created his account, she followed him within minutes.

Reacting to a screenshot shared by @PopCrave, netizens had this to say:

@Irunnia_ said:

"He took her phone from her and followed himself."

@AnneLuvTheReUp said:

"She’s gonna unfollow him, and he’ll deactivate again."

@Docktus_ said:

"A joint album is in the pipeline."

@Irunnia_ said:

"Wait till Beyonce takes back her phone from him."

Jay-Z makes history with 10 platinum plaques

Hov made history when he earned 10 Multi-Platinum albums. This made him the first black male recording artist to achieve this.

The billionaire businessman is also one of two black artists to achieve this, as Mariah Carey is the first and only female star with 11 albums.

Jay-Z has achieved 33.5 million in album sales, making him one of the best-selling hip-hop artists.

Beyonce and Jay-Z own R3.8 Billion mansion

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z are the proud owners of a billion-rand Malibu mansion.

This is said to be the most expensive home sale made in California, with the previous one having sold at R3.4 billion.

Source: Briefly News