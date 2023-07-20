Rapper Jay-Z has become the first black male recording artist to achieve ten multi-platinum solo albums

He is also one of two black artists to achieve this, the first being Mariah Carey, who is the first and only female star with 11

Jay-Z's entire life was contained at a Brooklyn Public Library with the Book of HOV exhibition

Jay-Z's supremacy continues to rise!

Jay-Z earned his strides in the music industry and beyond. Image: Ezra Shaw, Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

People reported that the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) released its certifications. In them, ten of Jay-Z's solo albums reached multi-platinum status.

This makes him the first black male recording artist to achieve this. In total, the news publication reported that he has 33.5 million album sales under his very expensive belt.

@DailyLoud shared the news on Twitter.

@infecture

"He got it from streaming? That needs an asterisk. Time to admit streaming via physical album sales is a completely different ball game."

@Jaworski21 said

"Straight up...I never hear anyone talk about listening to Jay-Z."

@Big6domino said:

"I think he bought some of them albums. I know I didn’t."

@1stpriorityfd said:

"I understand the popularity, and I understand the talent, but I don’t listen to Jay like that, but congratulations on the achievement."

@lesegotriumph said:

"A family of legends blue and the twins have so much pressure man."

Mariah Carey became the first black artist to reach multi-platinum status

The Brooklyn-born rapper joined Mariah Carey by being the only two black artists to achieve this.

Mariah holds the title of being the most successful black female artist and has 11 solo albums that have multi-platinum sales.

