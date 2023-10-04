Award-winning South African rapper Nasty C has revealed his intentions to visit Nigeria soon

He was responding to the buzz that went around after he was challenged to a rap battle by Chinko

His announcement received an influx of messages from the locals who were fans of his music

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Nasty C has revealed his plans to visit Nigeria after he was challenged to a rap battle. Images: Dereck Green/Gallo Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

South African rapper Junior Ngcobo, famously known as Nasty C, put Nigeria on his bucket list after he and Cassper Nyovest were challenged to a rap battle by Chinko Ekun.

Nasty C announces his plan to visit Nigeria

He responded to the series of tweets after he was challenged by the Able God hitmaker on the X app and said:

"Sounds like I need to pull up on Naij real soon and see something.

"Shouts to all the dope artists pushing Hip Hop forward."

Check out the tweet he posted below:

Africans react to Nasty C's possible Nigeria visit

His international fans were amped to hear about the star, who is currently on the joint African Throne Tour with Phuma Kim hitmaker Nyovi. Here are the responses:

@jamiu_XL declared:

"You're the greatest and most talented rapper in Africa."

@Drexxofficiall invited:

"Broooo pull up in Lagos and Abuja."

@spydermanne_ was game:

"You should really do that, we got nothing but love for you ouchea! You inspire me bro."

@Kendostart3 confessed:

"Nasty has an army of fans from Naija it's so obvious. I am one of them by the way."

@drikmarley said:

"You should have been here since 2019. When Strings and Blings were doing mad wonders."

@Chiz__alexander shared:

"My dream feature of @Nasty_CSA is with Wizkid or Burna Boy."

@kennedo_e2 revealed:

"Bro you're smoking every rapper in Naija asides MI."

Nadia Nakai shoots music video for Back In in Tanzania

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai released the music video for her single Back In in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The move came almost seven months after the brutal death of her boyfriend, AKA, and was applauded by her fans, who were happy to see her try and move on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News