Nigerian Rapper Chinko Ekun has challenged Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest to a rap battle

The emcee boasted about his lyricism, stating that he would wash Nasty C whether in English or Yoruba

Online users poked fun at Ekun as he continued his rant and tried to prove his skill to Twitter (X) users

Nigerian battle rapper Chinko Ekun says he could defeat both Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest by himself in a rap battle. Images: Nasty C SA, Facebook; chinkotiger, Instagram; casspernyovest, Instagram

Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest are on the road for their African Throne tour and have been challenged to a rap battle. The contender is a Nigerian rapper by the name of Chinko Ekun who believes he is a better emcee than the South African superstars.

Ekun ranted about his flawless penmanship on his social media page and gained some traction from users who didn't take him seriously while others cheered him on.

Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest challenged to rap battle

In a series of X posts, Nigerian rapper Chinko Ekun boasted about being a much better rapper than Nasty C, saying that he could defeat the Crazy Crazy emcee in a battle.

This comes just days after Nasty C told L-Tido that he had never come across a rapper better than him, citing that he's the best emcee in Africa.

Chinko Ekun was baited in a conversation where X users orioninc_ng and glory_greizmann debated whether or not he would out-rap Nasty C and he took the bait:

"Nasty will get tired! I will stand him with English bars one hour + nonstop and I am not f*cking capping!"

Ekun went on to rope Cassper Nyovest in, boldly claiming that he'd defeat both rappers on his own:

"Okay another challenge - Nasty and Cassper Vs only me! Them go gas out."

Netizens weigh in on Chinko Ekun's claims:

Online users were involved in a heated debate, some with Chinko Ekun as they debated whether or not the Nigerian rapper had what it takes to battle Nasty C, some believed that he could:

Samoris4 said:

"Dem dey underrate chinko, Idolo drop evidence for them make their body calm."

Hydro_jr responded:

"I believe you, no worry."

Emmy_the_1st commented:

"Bold of y'all to underestimate Chinko Ekun."

On the other hand, other users weren't as convinced of Chinko's skill and questioned his lyricism and claims of being better than both Nasty C and Cassper

GarriAddict said:

"I trust you but NASTY>>>>"

Creativecretic1 responded:

"Nobody i repeat NOBODY comes close to Nasty C in Africa."

TiisetxoSetso commented:

"This is a bad way to grow your account."

Nasty C addresses A-Reece feud

In a recent report, Briefly News shared details behind Nasty C and A-Reece's long-standing beef.

The rappers have been pinned against each other over the years although both are unaware of where the supposed beef came from, whereas Nasty C revealed that after many attempts to iron things out, he has moved on with his life.

The rapper revealed that he is chasing bigger dreams, saying that despite his success, he has not yet reached his full potential.

