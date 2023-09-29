Ifani is gearing up to release his upcoming album and has been getting supporters ready for what he's been cooking

In a recent social media post, the rapper shared a video performing his latest single, Lidlozi and had the socials buzzing with excitement

Mzansi sent warm messages to the Ewe rapper, welcoming him back to the game

Ifani has officially made his return to music after a long and sudden hiatus. The rapper recently performed one of his new singles, Lidlozi featuring Diemanskap's El Niño and had social media going crazy. Ifani is on the cusp of releasing his album, 3rd Quadrant, and recently signed a distribution deal ahead of the project's release.

Ifani performs Lidlozi with El Niño

In a Twitter (X) post, Ifani shared a performance video of one of his latest singles, Lidlozi featuring Driemanskap member, El Niño.

Just from the beat and listening to his delivery, one can tell that Ifani stayed true to his original style of rap that made him a national treasure in the early 2010s.

The rapper broke out with his hit single, Ewe that paved the way for more smash records including Shake and the fan-favourite tune, Ingoma Ezimnandi.

In his recent clip, he and El Niño perform their song in a freestyle setting complete with a dangling microphone:

"This is iFani. Uhamba no El Nino. We hereby present to South Africa. #LIDLOZI"

In a conversation with a fan, Ifani said he intends to top the charts with his new music:

"I want my number 1 spot back."

Mzansi hyped over Ifani's new single

Fans are glad to have Ifani back and gave his new single a big thumbs up as they anticipate a heated album from the rapper:

Nsimbi_yakdala said:

"Already in my playlist!"

abby_twa2 responded:

"I’d be lying if I’d say I don’t like it!"

Great_lioness commented:

"Ohhhhh I had missed your sound!"

MelusiT posted:

"Word play kuyanyiwa la!!"

WonderMahlobo claimed:

"This snippet is better than the whole Solomon album idolo."

lyondopeman added:

"Yal done pissed iFani off!"

Njay_Sithole said:

"Ifani is back, man carried SA Hip Hop at some point I’m glad you back broskie!"

Ifani blows all his money away

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Ifani's story of when he had to move back home after making bad financial decisions that left him penniless.

The rapper has spoken in great detail about the struggles he faced that led him away from music, where he had to humble himself and accept his financial standing.

In an interview with DJ Sbu, the Shake rapper opened up about how he rejected employment despite being broke.

