Rapper Ifani stunned netizens when he shared on DJ Sbu's podcast that he refused to work when he was broke

Ifani told DJ Sbu that he didn't want to go to work while not feeling optimistic about working and he didn't want to go back to being depressed

Netizens were astonished after Ifani stated his reason for not wanting to work when he was broke

Rapper Ifani disclosed his reason for not working when he was broke on DJ Sbu's podcast and social media users were shocked.

Rapper Ifani stunned netizens with his reason for not working when he was broke. The star said he'd rather live in poverty.

Ifani's reason for not wanting to work while broke

Rapper Ifani revealed on DJ Sbu's podcast why he didn't work when he was down and out. During the interview with DJ Sbu, the rapper shared that he couldn't work when he felt he was forced to or didn't feel optimistic about it.

Ifani further said he was done with that chapter of forcing himself to work when he didn't want to.

Ifani said:

"My aunt would ask me why am I doing this to myself and go find a job 'cause I had degrees, so I wasn't working when I was down and out. I don't want to go to work when I didn't want to, and it wasn't because I was disrespecting her, but because my heart couldn't let me.

"So I don't like forcing myself to do what I want because I know depression. I have been there before, and I closed that chapter. So I'd rather take the poverty route than force myself to work when I don't want to. I couldn't be one of those people who work though they know they don't want to," he said.

Watch the clip below:

Ifani stuns netizens with his reason for not working

Following the clip posted by Twitter user @ThisIsColbert, netizens were left astonished after hearing the reason why rapper Ifani didn't work when he was broke:

@Mayo6Tee shared:

"I got kids, I don’t even know if I’m under stress, depression or poverty... life has me by chokehold."

@SNdlela_ said:

"Lol imagine if our parents had time to be depressed, we would have starved!"

@vincentgodisaf1 wrote:

"Poverty leads to depression at most."

@SNdlela_ wrote:

"Once you have responsibilities, people who depend squarely on you, trust me, there's no time for depression."

@VussyMagz wrote:

"Now imagine if we all didn’t wanna handle business just coz our hearts weren’t in it."

@miyelani_mabasa wrote:

"Weak mentality!!"

@KhosaRebecca shared:

"When you have kids, you won't even know you're depressed because you live through it pushing to provide for your kids. You even take up any job, your dream is to raise the minions the best way you can, you lose yourself in the process until they grow up, then you realise you lived in depression for decades."

Ifani wants to make peace with Cassper Nyovest

Previously, Briefly News reported that rapper Ifani wants to make peace with fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest.

During an interview on DJ Sbu's podcast, Ifani shared that AKA's death hit him hard and it's one of the reasons that encouraged him to make peace with Cassper.

