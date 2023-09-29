DJ Sbu is officially back on the music scene with the official release of his new single I'll Be There

The DJ/ entrepreneur is enjoying his release day as fans shower him with praise for his song

Sbu revealed plans for a music video for his song set to premiere in October

Fans are ecstatic at DJ Sbu's new song 'I'll Be There' as they welcome him back to the music scene with the release of his summer anthem. Images: djsbulive

DJ Sbu has officially made his return to the music industry with the release of his new single I'll Be There. Once Sbu announced his summer banger, Mzansi was sceptical but eventually warmed up to the song.

Sbu is gearing up to release a music video for his song expected to drop on 6 October.

DJ Sbu releases new song

In the early hours of 29 September, DJ Sbu released his highly-anticipated single, I'll Be There featuring Kenyan singer/ songwriter, Tina Ardor.

Leading up to the release, the Remember When It Rained hitmaker teased fans with his new single, hoping to build hype.

In a Twitter (X) post, he shared a preview of his song's music video starring Tina as he officially announced that I'll Be There was available for streaming:

"Happy Release Day to the A-team - DJ Sbu x Bee-Bar, Lunga Nombewu Baainar Records."

Mzansi hyped over DJ Sbu's new single

Fans have been waiting to hear DJ Sbu's new song in its entirety and gave it a big thumbs up as they added it to their summer playlists:

Candle_Kerese said:

"Beautiful song grootmaan."

mziemkwa responded:

"He's BACK ànd this sounds DOPE!"

Mthura_Khosi asked:

Ikhuphi Grammy nomination, @GRAMMYMuseum do de right thing!"

DJMayo8 said:

It's out !!!....and it's on fire. @djsbu you are on fire Baba!"

MIDEMDEPOT responded:

"Congratulations Big Bro. Big Banger. #illbethere"

MBKIE commented:

"Very nice track, in fact its a hit brother, well done muhle umsebenzi!"

DJ Sbu opens up about Zahara issue

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed that DJ Sbu intends to get candid about his alleged money issue with singer, Zahara in his upcoming book.

The DJ had been embroiled in accusations about owing the Loliwe hitmaker where online users have repeatedly called him out about allegedly running away with Zahara's money, leaving her penniless.

The publication also shared Sbu's financial advice where he impressed Mzansi with his savviness.

Source: Briefly News