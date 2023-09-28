DJ Sbu is gearing up to release his song, I'll Be There , which will serve as his official return to music and feature Tina Ardor

On the eve of the song's release, the DJ dropped snippets of his track to hype his supporters up ahead of the release

Mzansi have given the track the green light as they patiently wait for Sbu to officially set it free

DJ Sbu and his fans are excited for his song 'I'll Be There' to arrive after Sbu shared snippets of the track and music video ahead of the release. Images: djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu is just hours away from dropping his anticipated song, I'll Be There, and thought to give fans a taste of what to expect. Mr Mofaya dropped a teaser of the summer-ready track featuring Tina Ardor to build anticipation and fans can't get enough of it.

This will be Sbu's first song in a long while and appears he plans to come back with a bang.

DJ Sbu teases upcoming song

In a short Twitter (X) post, DJ Sbu shared a snippet of his upcoming song, I'll Be There, featuring Kenyan singer/songwriter Tina Ardor.

The upbeat song is just what fans need on their summer playlist as they welcome the warm weather and festive season:

"I TOLD YOU I'VE GOT A BIG SONG!"

Despite the initial lukewarm reception to Sbu announcing the song, Mzansi appears to have changed their mind and dropped fire-flame emojis as fans eagerly wait for the track's arrival:

GavinBooi1 said:

"Syavuma Sbudaaaaa!"

tsongaprince90 responded:

"I'ts about d*mn time!"

THEDUSHMAN commented:

"I wish it was Friday already, woza December!"

ellias_motau said:

"Nice one. This song alone can hit all Euphonik's music since he started his musical career."

TheProf14370192 posted:

"Sounds great. Depend on @djsbu to deliver each time, all the time!"

187Mlu commented:

"I wouldn't be surprised if Sthethoscope produced this song. It's a banger. I am bumping this in New York and looking forward to streaming it when it's released!"

DJ Sbu drops I'll Be There music video teaser

In an Instagram post, Sbu revealed a short clip of his song's music video set to arrive on 6 October, just a week after the single is released:

"VISUALS DROP 6TH OCTOBER."

Mzansi uncovers DJ Sbu's financial issues

In a recent report, Briefly News shared DJ Sbu's revelation while addressing payment allegations surrounding his partnership with Zahara.

Sbu has been hounded on several occasions about owing the Loliwe hitmaker and can't seem to run away from people constantly putting his supposed financial woes in the spotlight.

The podcaster was recently outed for allegedly owing Massiv Metro millions of rands.

