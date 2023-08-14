Business Partners Leadership (BPL) has reportedly obtained a default judgement against Leadership Twenty-20

DJ Sbu founded the company, and reports suggest that the podcaster obtained a loan from BPL and has failed to repay it

Massiv Metro, Sbu's podcast, could allegedly face liquidation because the MoFaya founder is yet to repay his R4 million loan

DJ Sbu's Massiv Metro was in the headlines for not paying disgruntled former employees. Image: @djsbulive

DJ Sbu's growing podcast Massiv Metro could face liquidation as Sunday World reported that he failed to settle a loan.

Johannesburg company guns for DJ Sbu's Massiv Metro

Sbu's company, Leadership Twenty-20, reportedly got granted a loan from Business Partners Leadership, who has now allegedly obtained a default judgement.

This is apparently for a loan of up to R4 million, which the MoFaya founder has not repaid.

According to the news publication, DJ Sbu obtained a loan of R3 million in 2018 and had agreed to repay the loan in R100 000 instalments for three years.

Massiv Metro is now facing the possibility of liquidation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once DJ Sbu has responded to our questions.

Massiv Metro underfire for allegedly failing to pay employees

The station had been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Disgruntled former employees alleged that they have not been paid their salaries and pension funds since the company shut its doors in March 2023.

Massic Metro faced tons of financial problems and has been hit with multiple lawsuits.

City Press previously reported that the company owes SARS R100 000.

MoFaya is now available at Shoprite, DJ Sbu celebrates massive win after waiting 9 years

DJ Sbu's energy drink, MoFaya hit the Shoprite Checkers shelves this year after having waited nine years for it.

Celebrating the massive win, DJ Sbu said:

"Finally, after 9 years. All Praise to the Most High God. @Shopritesa, thank you."

DJ Sbu sends a strong message to Lekau Sehoana after shutting down his kiddies store due to financial problems

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sbu offered his support to Lekau Sehoana, the founder of Drip footwear, after shutting down Kiddies Republic.

DJ Sbu said, "When a hero stumbles, the cowards rejoice." He then told Lekau to keep his head held up high during the difficult time.

