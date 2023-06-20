DJ Sbu's Massiv Metro is in the media for the wrong reasons again after the station allegedly failed to pay former employees their salaries and pensions

Disgruntled former employees who spoke to the media said they have been waiting for their payments for months, but nothing has come through

The station reportedly retrenched workers in March 2023 due to financial problems and has already been served with lawsuits concerning the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Massiv Metro is trending for all the wrong reasons again after allegedly failing to settle their debts with former employees who were retrenched earlier this year.

DJ Sbu’s Massiv Metro's former employees demand their money from the station. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

Massiv Metro employees demand their money from the station after being retrenched

Massiv Metro which is co-owned by popular media personality DJ Sbu has reportedly failed to pay employees' salaries and pensions for more than two months. Things started going downhill for the station in March when they were asked to pay SARS a R100K debt, City Press reports.

The debt forced the station to close down and retrench some of its employees. More than two months down the line, some employees have not received a cent from the station.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Speaking to Zimoja, former Massiv Metro employees said the station managers are ignoring their demands, but they still want the money. The source said:

"They still owe me my salary for two months. The salary was not really a salary but money for transport for us to get around. We were volunteers technically.

"So, for the last two months, I used my own money to get to work, hoping they would pay me but they haven’t. It’s been almost 3-months since we left, and they still have not paid us.

"I’m lucky I come from an average home and just got a new job at another radio station."

Former Massiv Metro employee confirms there have been lawsuits filed against the station

Kaya 959 reported that another employee who was formally employed at the station said they are waiting for their pension funds.

The staff member who requested not to be named noted that there is a lot of drama going on at the station, including lawsuits.

"There’s a lot going on there, lawsuits and court orders. I just want my money. I don’t want to be part of it. I just want what they owe me.

"I’ve been living off my savings. I am okay for now, but not for long. We have not received any feedback about signing our forms to get our money."

DJ Sbu Shows Love to Drip Streetwear Owner Lekau Sehoana Amid Liquidation: “We Are Inspired by You”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that in a powerful tweet, DJ Sbu offered his heartfelt support to Lekau Sehoana, the visionary founder of the Drip streetwear brand, during a challenging time.

Accompanied by the caption "When a hero stumbles, the cowards rejoice," DJ Sbu acknowledged the difficulties faced by Sehoana his children's clothing label, Kiddies Republic faces liquidation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News