This incredible woman is helping South African people squash their debt quickly with hand tips

TikTok user @nomazdiaries showed how she is paying off a R56k loan this year in an informative video

People were so grateful for the information and explanation and thanked the lady in the comments

Debt is something a lot of people get into but have no idea how to get out of. This woman is sharing invaluable information, showing peeps how to squash their debt fast!

This woman showed how she is paying off a R56k loan this year in an informative video. Image: TikTok / @nomazdiaries

The people of South Africa are struggling to get by, leaving many surviving on debt. This lady doesn’t want people to drown as a result, so she’s showing them how to rise above.

Kind lady shows how she’s squashing a R56k load this year

TikTok user nomazdiaries shared a video showing her calculations of a R56k loan that she took. Paying 25.75% interest is crippling, so she’s squashing this as quickly as possible using something called the avalanche method.

See how she explains it in the video below:

South Africans thank the woman for explaining this amazing debt relief plan

People took to the comment section to thank the woman for sharing this, as they had no idea how credit actually works. Others backed the lady up, sharing how this method worked for them.

Read some of the comments:

tshepisomahlangu5 was impressed:

“This is brilliant, I want to freeze my credit card and just pay because I keep going back and using it. Thank you for this.”

Bongie advocated:

“Been doing the same method as yours, this help to quickly pay out the loan. ”

Nondzkhu was grateful:

“I love this video ”

Faheeda Khan wanted to know more:

“I would love a one-on-one, please ”

