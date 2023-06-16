This man's sick moves had some people totally gobsmacked and others praying for their joints

TikTok user @coachella.randy shared a video of himself effortlessly grooving from the group up

People let the man know that his skills are impressive and they would never be able to match them

Not everyone has the ability of the physique to pull off moves like this. This man had people with their jaws gaping after watching his lit dance video.

Source: TikTok

Dancing runs in Mzansi people's veins. However, the moves this man pulled are a whole other skill set.

TikTok video shows a man effortlessly serving some impressive dance moves

TikTok user @coachella.randy, a skilled dancer, shared a video of himself pulling some moves that most would need medical attention if even attempting.

He went from the floor to a standing position as if someone had puppet strings attached to him. It's impressive AF! Take a look:

Mzansi claps for the man’s unbelievable dance moves

People were left speechless as he did it so effortlessly. Some admitted that never in this life or the next would they be able to deliver dance moves like this.

Read some of the comments:

Abigail Mp said:

“If you see me doing this at the club, please mind your own.”

c.m said:

“Need to borrow that balance for my relationship ”

nalo.m said:

“Someone hand him flowers, please.”

Sanga said:

“Asoze, I need a longer video ”

Lwandiiie said:

“How do you do itabeg.”

