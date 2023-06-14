Gorgeous work friends jumped on a trending dance challenge and posted their moves on TikTok

The ladies looked elegant in their uniforms and won over many hearts on the social networking platform

SA men swooned at the beautiful ladies and took their shots in the TikTok clip's comments section

Corporate women wowed SA with their uniform in a TikTok video. Image: @msimangobongiwe

Source: TikTok

South Africa has no shortage of beautiful women, and netizens are reminded of that every day on the socials.

Female colleagues wows Mzansi with vibey moves

Two women dazzled TikTok users with their swanky dance moves, which attracted many admirers.

The stunners danced to uLazi's hit song Yey and nailed the difficult choreography without breaking a sweat.

TikTok video of groovy work friends gets 16 000 views in 1 day

The footage which @msimangobongiwe uploaded on June 13 is gathering thousands of views on TikTok, and the comments were filled with gents with crushes.

They remarked on their ladies' neat uniforms and tried to suss out their place of work.

Watch the video below:

Male TikTokkers admire beautiful female friends

@nhlakagasa8 said:

"Nibahle nifanelwa i uniform ayi kuningi nje. ❤❤"

@leebee029 stated:

"You are beautiful mama."

@kgauza_uncensored wrote:

"Motho o tlo tsena skolotong sa Kia Rio mo. "

@sifi_soul posted:

"Look stunning my darling.❤️❤️"

@ndlovukazi_00 posted:

"I love your uniform."

@siyabongagodfreyngcobo mentioned:

"Usuke ushisa ngampel if nikwaz fanelwa uniform yomsebenzi.❤️"

@jayallday32 asked:

"What company is this?"

@siyabongamasemola added:

"Kukuphi lah kuya shisa man futhi kuyadobheka."

@dokotela20 asked:

"Can I visit your place of work? I see a potential makoti here."

@thaboha added:

"Looking beautiful and clean ladies. ❤️"

