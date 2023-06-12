Fans gushed over the gorgeous ladies Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo after a video clip of them together made rounds online

The 'fine Tswana ladies' were attending the 2 million icon event hosted by model and fashion designer Rich Mnisi

Bonang and Boity always displayed a strong sisterhood on social media, and this time is no different

Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo stole the hearts of many after posing together at a Rich Mnisi event. Image: @bonang_m, @boity

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo rubbed shoulders at the Rich Mnisi X Adidas 2 million icons event.

They posed for a photo and stole the hearts of many with their ravishing looks at the star-studded event.

Boity and Bonang slay at a star-studded event

The ladies were among the stars attending The Let Love Be Your Legacy PARTY hosted by Rich Mnisi.

They were captured by Trevor Stuurman when they posed for the cameras

Twitter user @QueenBs_World shared the clip:

The internet goes wild over Boity and Bonang's new video

Netizens give Bonang Matheba and Boity Thulo their flowers:

@Bongi_Bee_ said:

"My people, my Queeeeeeeens."

@Mokgabo_Wame said:

"Fine as* Tswana girls."

@Tbg612 shared:

"Top tier Tswana women."

@Clet19533130 said:

"Tswana girls."

@NormaMansoor shared:

"Oh -em -gee."

@kamobillionair said:

"These 2 could make good besties."

@tumelo_1506 shared:

"My girls."

@Kgauhelo_Lakaje said:

"Tswana girls."

Boity says Bonang is very supportive and is like her big sister

According to ZAlebs, Boity showed love to Bonang in an interview on The Real Goboza.

She was at the prime of her rap career when she decided to thank Bonang Matheba.

“I’ve known Bonang since, probably I got into this industry, and she has been a big sister figure for me for the longest of time. And as much as people don’t see our actual friendship out there, she’s one of the most supportive people.”

“Whenever anything is going on she’s the first to like be ‘who am I killing, and what are we doing, who am I fixing?’'

Their friendship is so tight, at some point, Boity even said Bonang is one of the very people she texts to let them know about the good news.

Source: Briefly News