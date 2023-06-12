Pearl Thusi danced in front of a callous crowd in her recent outing, where she donned a very revealing outfit

The actress has been feeling very liberated as she decided to free the n*pple in two recent outfits

She managed to stir controversy on social media, with netizens blasting the actress for seeking attention

Pearl Thusi stirred controversy after clubbing in a revealing outfit, and Mzansi pointed out how the crowd was unmoved by her dancing.

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi shot up the trends list after her two most recent outfits where she freed the n*pples.

After a video clip of her dancing in the club, while donning the see-through outfit, the actress stirred controversy once again.

Mzansi pokes fun at Pearl Thusi following a recent video

Apart from Pearl's dancing and the DJ's horrible Hip Hop mix, what struck netizens was the unmoved crowd.

In a clip shared by @MDNnewss, Pearl is trying to move the crowd with her dance moves, but she receives a lukewarm reception.

Watch the clip here.

Mzansi floored after tough crowd mizes Pearl Thusi

Netizens had a field day with Pearl Thusi, with some comparing her to Andile Mpisane who also performed in front of a tough crowd.

@CarWootah said:

"Zodwa Wabantu was found shaking."

@malokisa said:"

"Moer the crowd is not even interested."

@OliverOnline_ said:

"It’s the guys in the crowd looking like they have questions."

@NgoveniSbu said:

"Why are the people looking so unimpressed? Even the bros are like nah queen."

Pearl Thusi shuts down the internet with her raunchy outfits

Following the backlash she received, Pearl posted even more revealing outfits.

She captioned her post:

"Reporting live from the epicentre of the tremor. Is everyone ok?"

Responding to trolls on her Instagram, Pearl Thusi said she has always worn revealing clothes and even showed off her br*asts on Queen Sono but nobody batted an eyelid.

"Don’t slide if you like reporting people. Unfollow me or block me so we can both mind our business. Y’all need to stop acting like y’all ain’t see my ladies in my movies already. Nothing new happening here. I even did the Marie Claire naked what twice."

Source: Briefly News