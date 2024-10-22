SA model Tamaryn Green's husband, Ze Nxumalo, has intensified his efforts to have Musa Khawula in jail

This was after the controversial gossipmonger accused Ze Nxumalo of being a fraudster and a cheater

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the news

Ze Nxumalo determined to get Musa Khawula in jail. Image: @zenxumalo, @snl24

Yoh, troubles for Musa Khawula are deepening as another top businessman wants to see him behind bars.

Tamaryn Green's hubby intensifies efforts to put Musa in jail

Bathong! Musa Khawula never learns; now, he is deep in hot water. It was previously said that the South African businessman and Tamaryn Green's husband, Ze Nxumalo, is suing the controversial gossipmonger.

According to City Press, Nxumalo has intensified his efforts to put the controversial Musa Khawula behind bars for the allegations he made about the businessman on social media. Khawula previously accused Ze of being a fraudster and also claimed he was cheating on his model wife, Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo.

The publication also posted about it on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Prominent businessman Ze Nxumalo has intensified efforts to get influencer and entertainment commentator Musa Khawula behind bars for alleging that Nxumalo is a fraudster and cheats on his wife, Tamaryn Green."

SA reacts to Ze Nxumalo's efforts

Many reacted to Ze Nxumalo wanting to see Musa Khawula behind bars. See some of the comments below:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"We stand with Musa Khawula in these difficult times."

@Barffoon wrote:

"Nothing screams I'm guilty as charged more than this."

@visse_ss responded:

"Musa is always right."

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"I think he enjoys himself more being an inmate."

@zinn_le responded:

"And the crazy thing about this is Musa probably has receipts to prove the allegations."

@_RarePearl replied:

"Musa saw him cheat."

Musa Khawula not dead

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Khawula was alleged to be dead on Tuesday, 21 August, but that was confirmed to be false.

Musa was serving 60 days behind bars after he failed to appear in court. Musa Khawula faces multiple cases, but he was sued by Fikile Mbalula’s wife, Nozuko Mbalula.

