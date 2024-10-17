Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula was sued for defamation by businessman Ze Nxumalo

Khawula alleged that Ze Nxumalo had extramarital affairs while his wife, Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo, was pregnant

The claim was denied in a lawsuit, and South Africans are not surprised that Musa was served

When controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula made those cheating allegations against businessman Ze Nxumalo, he might have scored another one-way ticket back to jail.

Musa Khawula is facing defamation allegations and was sued.

Musa Khawula gets sued

Blogger Musa Khawula made defamatory allegations against Ze Nxumalo and was sued. The blogger said Nxumalo had extramarital affairs while his wife, Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo, was pregnant with their child.

Khawula further alleged that Nxumalo was a fraudster and that he was receiving e-wallet transfers to silence him.

According to News24, the allegations were denied by Ze Nxumalo through his lawyers.

Musa has since deleted his posts.

Mzansi reacts to lawsuit against Khawula

Netizens were not surprised that Musa was sued following his reports. This is how many people reacted:

@incognito_Mrs1 asked:

"Is every person on that thread also being served? He was not. The only one saying this???"

@NomfundisoMak said:

"They have money to waste because this one has nothing to lose."

@BafanaSurprise exclaimed:

"We stand with Musa Khawule, the fact that they all target him proves that he is right!!"

@Chibuleni shared:

"If he is saying they sent him ewallet to keep quiet then he has more evidence to win the case."

@Melo_Malebo replied:

"Bold of them to think Musa will be intimidated."

@Only_Botake stated:

"These mafias are trying so hard to bring down Musa 😭😭😭...... This guy digs for the stories we want the journalism is born in him 🤷🤷🤷"

@Cyamthanda_ laughed:

"Musa doesn't care bruh😭😭😭😂he will go to jail serve his time and say "I'm back beeeeeetchessssss."

@RoyMathope claimed:

"If you feel the need to take someone to court because they alleged that you are a cheater, then you most definitely are cheating."

@injulabuchopho shared:

"Can’t people see that these defamation suits are like pouring water on the ducks back 🤷where will this boy get the money to pay them cause he’s broke & has nothing to lose as he’s going to jail anyway."

