A video of a woman's building projects and supplies went viral after TikToker @gneiss_dimples shared her success story

The dedicated property developer achieved 17 rental units in just 12 months, giving praise to God for her success

Mzansi applauds her choice to ignore drama to succeed, with many seeking advice on following her path to success

A woman shares her story of how choosing focus over drama helped her build bachelor units and two apartments in just 12 months. Images: @gneiss_dimples and AdShooter gettyimages Source: Tiktok

A determined TikToker @gneiss_dimples showed off her building supplies and latest buildings in a video, including apartments and a new carport. In her caption, she shared:

"After I decided not give any attention to drama and stayed focused on my goals, I achieved 15 bachelor units and two three-bedroom apartments in just 12 months."

Faith meets determination

Grateful for what she's achieved, she praised God for helping her succeed, saying:

"Sometimes, the devil comes to cause destruction and destroy, don't allow it. Small girl, big God."

By staying focused on her work and ignoring negative people, she turned her dreams of owning properties into reality.

Mzansi celebrates woman's success

Her story touched many people on social media who filled her comments with love and support. Some even asked her how they could start their property journey and follow her example, as she serves as an inspiration to many of them:

@phomelelo expressed with heart emojis:

"You inspire me a lot 🥰"

@Ramphelane_17 sought guidance:

"How did you do it? I am struggling to manage to start them yet I have the ability and capacity to do so."

@Lindy_05 showed pride:

"Congratulations Mommy, very proud of you 🥰🥰🥰"

@Lethabo_Lentz1 praised:

"I'm proud of you my love. May God keep on preparing the table in the presence of your enemies ❤️"

@user_breezy simply stated:

"I'm inspired to be like you ✨"

@Mompreneur declared:

"Two bedrooms are my next project, I declare!"

