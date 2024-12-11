A qualified aircraft maintenance engineer happily shared that she disappointed those who doubted her

The young engineer posted a video of herself at work in what is considered to be a male-dominated industry

Local social media users congratulated the professional and shared words of encouragement and positivity

A proud aircraft maintenance engineer happily said she disappointed those who doubted her. Images: @kgothat.so / TikTok, Johannes Mann / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Many people still doubt women who choose to enter traditionally male-dominated fields, questioning their abilities and commitment. However, one trailblazing woman in engineering proudly celebrated proving her naysayers wrong.

The haters can't hate anymore

Qualified aircraft maintenance engineer @kgothat.so uploaded a video on her TikTok account proudly disproving those who doubted her about her job.

The young professional, who also posted a video documenting her busy day at CemAir, wrote in her caption:

"Nothing beats the feeling of disappointing all the people who didn't believe in you!"

Watch the video below:

Online users support aircraft engineer

After watching the young woman's video, a few members of the online community shared their positive messages in the comment section.

@txavi230 wrote under the viral post:

"It's nice to see such achievements on our black sisters."

@mmatshephomoela said to the qualified engineer:

"I'm very proud of you, my queen."

@fikile_sithole exclaimed after seeing the inspirational post:

"This is beautiful to watch!"

In awe, @im.lala26 shared in the comments:

"Wow, beautiful. Dominate them, babe."

An impressed @seanwax wrote to @kgothat.so:

"She knows what she wants in life. Not a boyfriend allowance. Work hard, sister. Your family must be proud."

@papathato2 added with love:

"I'm proud of you, and yet I don't know you. I wish you all the best in your career and life. Prosper and grow, and wake up with a smile. You've earned it."

3 other stories of female engineers

A mining engineer flexed her luxury car collection, leaving many online users in awe of her success.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman showcased her life as a civil engineer, offering a glimpse into her daily experiences and challenges.

A young electrical engineer lit up the internet when she shared her passion for STEM.

Source: Briefly News