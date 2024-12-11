“Nothing Beats the Feeling”: Aircraft Engineer Raves About Disappointing Naysayers
- A qualified aircraft maintenance engineer happily shared that she disappointed those who doubted her
- The young engineer posted a video of herself at work in what is considered to be a male-dominated industry
- Local social media users congratulated the professional and shared words of encouragement and positivity
Many people still doubt women who choose to enter traditionally male-dominated fields, questioning their abilities and commitment. However, one trailblazing woman in engineering proudly celebrated proving her naysayers wrong.
The haters can't hate anymore
Qualified aircraft maintenance engineer @kgothat.so uploaded a video on her TikTok account proudly disproving those who doubted her about her job.
The young professional, who also posted a video documenting her busy day at CemAir, wrote in her caption:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Nothing beats the feeling of disappointing all the people who didn't believe in you!"
Watch the video below:
Online users support aircraft engineer
After watching the young woman's video, a few members of the online community shared their positive messages in the comment section.
@txavi230 wrote under the viral post:
"It's nice to see such achievements on our black sisters."
@mmatshephomoela said to the qualified engineer:
"I'm very proud of you, my queen."
@fikile_sithole exclaimed after seeing the inspirational post:
"This is beautiful to watch!"
In awe, @im.lala26 shared in the comments:
"Wow, beautiful. Dominate them, babe."
An impressed @seanwax wrote to @kgothat.so:
"She knows what she wants in life. Not a boyfriend allowance. Work hard, sister. Your family must be proud."
@papathato2 added with love:
"I'm proud of you, and yet I don't know you. I wish you all the best in your career and life. Prosper and grow, and wake up with a smile. You've earned it."
3 other stories of female engineers
- A mining engineer flexed her luxury car collection, leaving many online users in awe of her success.
- A KwaZulu-Natal woman showcased her life as a civil engineer, offering a glimpse into her daily experiences and challenges.
- A young electrical engineer lit up the internet when she shared her passion for STEM.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za