A TikTok user shared a video showing a woman packing her belongings using plastic bags and a small suitcase

According to the viral TikTok post, the woman was set to leave her 15-year marriage with her partner

Some social media users in the comment section thought the clip was for content, while others spoke about the bags she used

A woman packed her bags and left a 15-year marriage. Images: Dragos Condrea, dragana991

Leaving a marriage can be incredibly tough for some, especially after investing many years with their partner. Yet, one woman did just that—she packed her belongings and walked away, leaving some wondering how she packed for the journey ahead.

Letting go of the past

TikTokker Morongoa Moroasi, who uses the handle @morongoamoroasi, uploaded a video showing a woman walking away from her 15-year marriage. Instead of using large suitcases, the woman used plastic bags and a tiny suitcase, possibly meant for a child.

This led some to believe the video was for content purposes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman leaving marriage

A few local social media users headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the woman packing her belongings to leave the person she was once deeply in love with. Others shared words of support.

Seeing what the woman used to pack her stuff, @fngecj asked:

"In black plastic bags?"

@masi_mass wrote in the comment section:

"Packing for a vacation."

@busisiwenkosi1 laughed when they asked:

"With that small travelling bag and a gift bag, are you going on a vacation?"

@bee84736 wondered if the situation was real:

"Kanti, what’s happening? Please tell us this is just content."

@stelladekok, who felt for the woman, commented:

"It's okay, sthandwa sam. You are not alone. Your peace comes first."

@chandada75 advised the online community:

"Never leave when you are emotional. Get your half legally. Be well. I also left. It's better to go out alive."

