“Done With the Corporate World”: Woman Quits Toxic Job After Less Than 3 Months

A young content creator who also works as a copywriter shared on TikTok that she left her toxic job

Without revealing the name of the company she used to work for, the woman noted she worked there for less than three months

Many members of the online community agreed with the woman's choice to leave and shared similar stories

After less than three months, a woman left her toxic job. Images: @aluwaniratshiungo

Source: UGC

While some people are fortunate to find fulfilling and supportive work environments, others may face the harsh reality of toxic workplaces that compel them to seek an exit.

One woman bravely shared her story of leaving such a job after enduring it for less than three months, prioritising her well-being over staying in a harmful situation.

Woman says goodbye to toxic job

Content creator and copywriter Aluwani Ratshiungo took to her TikTok account (@aluwaniratshiungo) to share with app users that she left her toxic work environment after only two and a half months.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Aluwani said in her post:

"I couldn't take the toxicity and bullying. It wasn't great for my mental well-being, so I had to leave, even though I wasn't ready."

After packing her things, the young woman handed over her laptop to her now-former colleague, who noted it was a short stay.

Aluwani also added in her caption:

"I'm done with the corporate world."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi relates to woman quitting her toxic job

Several local internet users headed to the post's comment section to share how they understood why the woman quit her toxic job, while others conveyed similar experiences at their places of work.

@tshepoleenkadimeng shared with the public:

"I quit my job about two years ago with no plan, just faith. If I ever see that company's logo, it will be too soon. I got a job five months later, and I've been happy ever since."

@xpectaculur told the online community:

"International remote jobs are where it’s at."

@baradidardi said to the content creator:

"Leaving corporate was the best thing I did for my mental health."

@darlyschmitt laughed and wrote:

"I want to quit so badly, but money, guys."

@dangermouse_99 added in the comments:

"To bigger and better things, queen. Health over toxic workplaces any day!"

@zamanduloluthuli1, who could relate, shared:

"Well done on putting yourself and your well-being first, Alu. I also recently left a job after being there for 1.5 months. I know how it feels."

Man quits his job to protect his mental health

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African man who opened up about quitting his job, which took a toll on his mental health.

Local online users felt they could relate to the man's struggles and rushed to the post's comment section to share their experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News