A woman living in Johannesburg said she had no money for December and was happy to have a home instead

The homeowner shared a clip of herself rollerskating in her home while jiving to an amapiano song

Social media users were impressed with her skating skills and felt having no money for December wasn't an issue

A Jozi woman had no problem having fun without having money for the festive period. Images: @ssruthss

December often stretches wallets as the festive season demand pushes people to spend more than usual. One woman shared that while she had no money to celebrate, she found solace in at least having a roof over her head.

No money, no problem

Johannesburg resident Ruth Seema took to her TikTok account (@ssruthss) to share a video of herself happily skating in her home to a local amapiano track.

She wrote in her fun post:

"No December money, but at least you have a house."

Watch the video here.

Mzansi feels Johannesburg homeowner's vibes

The Jozi woman had many people heading to the comment section to compliment her on her skating skills and share how they looked forward to December, with or without cash.

@khumoe wrote with a laugh:

"A house, rollerskates, and good music—the perfect combination. Dizzy money for who?"

An intrigued @just.tshidiso said to Ruth:

"Oh, you flex differently."

@stanton201 jokingly commented:

"The question is, can you skate in your own house when your mother is there? Everyone is a gangster until the real gangster comes home. I'm talking from experience. They don't play games."

Seeing Ruth's post, @eddievele said:

"Our situation right now. We have zero rands for December, but we have a house."

@www.winnie86.com added in the comment section:

"Yoh, the peace that comes with it is priceless. You have more than enough. Enjoy your December."

@ayandammosia lovingly said to the woman:

"A win is a win."

