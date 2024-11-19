One young man is on the hunt to locate his crush, and he took to social media to show her off

The gent's post sparked banter among online users, and the clip gained massive traction on TikTok

Netizens flooded the comments section, making fun of the man while some expressed their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Imagine falling in love with someone who doesn’t even know you exist, let alone your name. This was the case for one young man.

A man flexed his crush and asked online users to help him find her in a TikTok video. Image: @chommie_nangu_kman

Source: TikTok

Man tries to locate crush

The gent shared a clip on the video platform where he flexed his crush for the world to see and hoped viewers would help him find her.

@chommie_nangu_kman pleaded with his audience and added the following in his TikTok caption:

"Bengcela nimtsheleni ngithi I’d killakau for her." Meaning in English: “Please tell her that I’d kill for her.”

The video amused many, generating over 939k views along with thousands of likes within a day of its publication and sparking banter among social media users.

Watch the clip below:

People react to man's video about his crush

The online community was amused, and many flooded the comments section poking fun at the gent while some expressed their thoughts.

Maximum said:

"You had your chance, but you chose to be a cameraman."

Constable Mabhena wrote:

"I will be investigating this case."

Wockhardt.jef added:

"She was right there, bro."

Mahoota_1 shared:

"You had glue on your seat?"

Mthobzin Cheeseboy commented:

"Ungasijwayili kabi bra she was literally not that busy, and she was literally stationary, bro."

The_wallflower101 expressed:

"You were with her mos."

Munzhelele A commented:

"I saw her somewhere Today. I Think on Campus. I was about to post her with the same sound."

Woman's crush on petrol attendant sparks laughter

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady could not believe her eyes when she came across a petrol attendant and shared the video on TikTok.

The footage shared by @slendasamacatalog on the video platform shows the petrol attendant dressed in a red shirt, black pants and a red cap. The gentleman caught the young lady's attention and left her in awe. It was love at first sight for the stunner.

Source: Briefly News