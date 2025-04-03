Why fans predict Mark Zuckerberg's divorce: All you should know

Predictions about Mark Zuckerberg's divorce from his wife, Priscilla Chan, have been widespread amid his new focus on a personal style rebrand. The Silicon Valley power couple have been together for over two decades and often sing each other's praises. During his 2017 Harvard Ceremony, Zuckerberg said:

Priscilla is the most important person in my life.

Priscilla Chan and Zuckerberg attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 (R). Photo: Ian Tuttle on Getty Images/@zuck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Mark Zuckerberg and his spouse, Priscilla Chan, met in the early 2000s at Harvard , where Chan was pursuing Biology and Zuckerberg was doing Computer Science and Psychology.

, where Chan was pursuing Biology and Zuckerberg was doing Computer Science and Psychology. Despite recent divorce predictions, Zuckerberg and Chan have not shown any trouble in paradise as the billionaire transforms into an affectionate 'wife guy'.

as the billionaire transforms into an affectionate 'wife guy'. The couple has three daughters: Maxima, August, and Aurelia.

Why the internet predicts Mark Zuckerberg's divorce

Mark Zuckerberg is still married to Priscilla Chan, but the internet thinks the union may not last. A quick divorce analysis on the popular prediction platform, Polymarket, shows an 11% chance that the couple is headed for separation.

Five facts about Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's relationship. Photo: @priscillachan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The pair has not shown any signs of marital trouble, but Mark Zuckerberg is under scrutiny. During President Trump's inauguration in January 2025, the camera caught the Facebook billionaire peeking at Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez.

Lauren Sánchez and Mark Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla, were speculated to be in a rift when they did not interact at the inauguration. Lauren put the feud rumours to rest when she hopped into Chan's comment section on February 24, 2025, to wish her a happy birthday. Earlier in October 2024, Sánchez commented under Zuck's anniversary post, writing:

I love you two. This is so beautiful and romantic.

Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk (L-R) during President Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. Photo: Chip Somodevilla (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg has been showing too much attention to his wife

The Facebook founder has been going above and beyond for Priscilla Chan. In August 2024, he got a 7-foot Roman-inspired statue of his wife installed in their garden. New York artist Daniel Arsham designed the piece.

Later in October 2024, he gifted Priscilla a customized Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan, which he called his new side quest. He also made a song with hip-hop legend T-Pain to celebrate their dating anniversary in November 2024.

A statue of Priscilla Chan (L) and a view of the customized Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan Mark bought for Chan (R). Photo: @zuck (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

For Chan's 40th birthday in February 2025, Zuckerberg recreated Benson Boone's 2025 Grammy look with the Instagram caption:

Your wife only turns 40 once!

While there are no reports of Mark Zuckerberg having an affair, his new show of public affection for his wife has been seen as an attempt to save his marriage. Couples' therapist Isabelle Morley told Business Insider in January 2025 that the billionaire's new 'wife guy' brand could be because he is in therapy or just a PR stunt for his public image.

Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan attend the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018 (R). Photo: Lachlan Cunningham on Getty Images/@zuck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mark Zuckerberg's rebrand is seen as a sign of a midlife crisis

40-year-old Zuckerberg has switched from his former robotic-like style to a cooler and casual drip. The Facebook founder used to wear grey T-shirts, jeans, and hoodies with short, combed hair. His latest style features curly hair, designer clothes, chains around his neck, and oversized gothic graphic T-shirts that lean into his love of Romans.

Critics argue that Zuckerberg's style makeover could be a planned PR move for Meta as he tries to become relatable to millennials and Gen-Z amid increased scrutiny of Meta's business practices, or a man in a mid-life crisis. Fashion historian Avery Trufelman told TechCrunch in May 2024 that his rebrand could also be someone who stopped caring.

Mark Zuckerberg in May 2024 (R), January 2024 (C), and July 2022 (L). Photo: @zuck (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan met at Harvard in the early 2000s

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg have been together for over two decades and have been married for over 12 years. The pair first crossed paths in 2003 at a Harvard University fraternity party while waiting in line for the bathroom.

The Facebook founder thought he was being kicked out of school after he founded the prank website Facemash, and his friends had arranged a party. The couple started dating before Mark dropped out in 2004.

In 2010, Chan moved into Mark's home in Palo Alto, California, while pursuing her MD at the University of California, San Francisco. They exchanged vows in May 2012 at a surprise backyard wedding disguised as Chan's medical school graduation.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan during the Axel Springer Award on February 25, 2016, in Berlin, Germany (L). Photo: Adam Berry on Getty Images/@zuck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mark Zuckerberg has not confirmed having a prenuptial agreement

Forbes estimated Zuckerberg's net worth to be over $17.5 billion when he wed Priscilla in 2012. Since California is a community property state, the spouses are entitled to half of everything they earned during their marriage.

Facebook went public on May 18, 2012, a day before the pair exchanged vows. Attorney Ronald Antebeau told CNN Money in 2012 that the income Mark made from his Facebook stock would be considered separate because it is property owned before the marriage.

There has been a significant increase in the value of Zuckerberg's online empire post-marriage, and the gains are considered community property, according to HuffPost. Chan is entitled to 50% of Meta's profits unless the tech billionaire has a prenuptial agreement in place. The couple's known joint venture is the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative they founded in 2015.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan during their 10th wedding anniversary celebrations in May 2022. Photo: @zuck (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Zuckerberg and Priscilla have three daughters

Mark Zuckerberg is the ultimate girl dad. Chan and the multi-billionaire welcomed their first daughter, Maxima 'Max,' in 2015 after losing three pregnancies.

Their second child, August, was born in August 2017, and their third child, Aurelia, arrived in March 2023. The kids' names are Roman-inspired. Mark and Priscilla are hands-on parents and often share their parental adventures on social media.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan with their daughters. Photo: @zuck/@priscillachan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

As one of the world's richest and most famous families, Mark Zuckerberg's divorce predictions are not surprising. The public fascination with his private life continues, but he seems to be cherishing his role as a husband and father.

READ ALSO: Who is Shivon Zilis' husband? The intriguing story of Elon Musk's baby mom

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Shivon Zilis. She is a Canadian-born tech executive and has worked with major companies like IBM, Bloomberg, Neuralink, and OpenAI.

Shivon relocated to the United States in the 2000s after being accepted to Yale University on an ice hockey scholarship. She welcomed four children with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.

Source: Briefly News