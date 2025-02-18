Addison Rae's boyfriend: Are she and Omer Fedi still together?

Addison Rae's boyfriend, Omer Fedi, has been by her side since they started dating in 2021. Over three years down the line, the couple is still going strong. In a 2025 cover story with Rolling Stone, Addison shared insight into their relationship.

The Libra in me is a hopeless romantic.

Addison Rae at Fairmont Century Plaza in 2022 (L). Omer Fedi and Addison Rae at the 2022 Grammy Awards (R). Photo: Michael Kovac, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Omer was included on XXL magazine's list of the best hip-hop producers of 2020.

magazine's list of the best hip-hop producers of 2020. Rae is the fifth most-followed individual on TikTok.

The couple made their relationship official in 2021.

Who is Addison Rae's boyfriend?

Omer Fedi is a record producer, songwriter and musician. He has co-written and produced Stay by the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber and Unholy by Sam Smith, all of which peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Some of his accolades include an iHeartRadio Music Award and three BMI Awards. In her interview with Rolling Stone, Addison explained why she does not share too much about her partner, stating:

I am extremely guarded when it comes to relationships because my first public relationship taught me a lot about myself.

Omer Fedi and Addison Rae during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week at La Perouse in France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Original

21 June 2021: Addison is spotted at a concert where Omer performed

The TikTok star attended a Machine Gun Kelly event alongside Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian. Fox and Kardashian were there to support their respective partners, Kelly and Travis Barker. Rumours began that Rae was there to watch Fedi, who was performing as a guitarist.

August 2021: Internet sleuths catch flirty exchanges between Fedi and Rae

The following month, fan accounts captured the duo, leaving sweet likes and comments on each other's Instagram posts and videos. This further fuelled the dating rumours.

5 August 2021: Addison Rae's mother seemingly approves of Omer Fedi

The singer's mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, reportedly showered Fedi with praise in a now-deleted Instagram comment that read:

Omer is a wonderful person, and he makes her soul shine. I love him.

21 August 2021: Omer Fedi and Addison Rae go Instagram official

Omer confirmed the relationship rumours when he shared a selfie of him and the actress on his Instagram stories. He added the caption:

She is wearing the pants in the relationship.

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi at the 70th BMI Pop Awards in 2022. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

29 August 2021: Fedi congratulates his girlfriend on her Netflix debut

In late August, Addison's movie He's All That was ranked among Netflix's top 10 films. At the same time, Stay made it onto Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Omer celebrated both their professional achievements via an Instagram story that read:

My baby and I are both at number 1. I wonder if we are the first couple to do this with a song and movie. Anyway, I am so proud of her.

17 September 2021: The Kid Laroi alludes he introduced the couple

During an interview with SiriusXM, the Australian rapper discussed his 2020 track, Addison Rae, and also suggested that he introduce the pair. A mutual friend of Fedi and Rae, he said:

I feel like they probably met through me, but do not quote me.

6 October 2021: Addison introduces Omer to her TikTok fans

Rae made her relationship with the artist TikTok official during her 21st birthday. She kissed Fedi towards the end of a quick lip-sync video.

1 January 2022: The lovebirds usher in the New Year together

Towards the end of 2021, Addison Rae and Omer vacationed in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The actress shared pictures of their romantic moments during and after the gateway on Instagram and X (Twitter).

5 March 2022: Omer Fedi and Addison Rae attend Paris Fashion Week together

In early March, the duo graced Paris Fashion Week in matching black ensembles. They appeared to have a good time while watching the Mônot show.

Omer Fedi and Addison Rae at a 2022 event in Los Angeles, California (L). Rae at Intuit Dome in 2024 (R). Photo: Rachpoot, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

4 April 2022: Addison and Fedi make their red carpet debut at the Grammys

Omer received his first Grammy nomination in 2022 thanks to his work on Lil Nas X's hit song Montero (Call Me By Your Name). Even though he did not win any of the three awards he was up for, Rae stood by his side. The couple engaged in some PDA while posing for pictures.

29 December 2023: Rae speaks about her favourite trip with Omer

While speaking with British Vogue, the singer opened up about her best vacation with Fedi, saying:

When I travelled with my partner for New Year 2023. When the clock struck midnight, I got my fortune read at the oldest Buddhist temple in Tokyo.

February 2025: A news outlet confirms that the pair is still together

In a February 2025 cover story featuring the He's All That actress, Rolling Stone referred to the Israeli producer as Rae's boyfriend.

FAQs

Addison and Fedi are both making waves in the entertainment industry. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

How old is Addison Rae?

Addison (24 as of February 2025) was born on 6 October 2000 in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA. Her parents are Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling.

Is Addison Rae single?

The famous TikTok girl is off the market. She appears to be in a good place with her boyfriend, Omer Fedi.

Addison Rae during the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, USA. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Rae dated the TikToker on and off for about a year. They confirmed their relationship in October 2020 but broke up the following year.

After her breakup with Bryce Hall, the Aquamarine singer was romantically linked to hip-hop star Jack Harlow. Neither party addressed the dating rumours.

Addison Rae's boyfriend, Omer Fedi, is an accomplished producer who has worked with stars such as SZA, Yungblud, Juice Wrld and Miley Cyrus. Addison and Omer became official in 2021 and are still together.

Source: Briefly News