Sheri Easterling: All you need to know about Addison Rae's mom

Sheri Easterling is an American TikTok star and social media influencer. She is also a celebrity parent best known as Addison Rae’s mother. With over 88 million followers, Rae ranks as the fifth most-followed individual on TikTok. Discover exciting details about Easterling’s personal and professional life.

Addison Rae is widely recognised for her dancing and lip-syncing videos on TikTok. During the onset of her career, she often featured her mother on the platform, and as her popularity increased, most of her fans demanded to see more of Sheri in her content. But how much do you know about the celebrity mom and her rise to stardom?

Sheri Easterling’s profile summary

Full name Sheri Nicole Easterling Famous as Sheri Easterling Gender Female Date of birth 4 September 1979 Age 44 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 59 kg (130 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 (86-71-91 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jess Curtis Children 3 Parents Donald and Mona Easterling Siblings 1 Profession TikToker, social media influencer Net worth $2 million Famous for Being Addison Rae’s mother Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

How old is Sheri Easterling?

Sheri Nicole Easterling (aged 44 as of 2024) was born on 4 September 1979 in Louisiana, USA. The TikToker’s parents, Donald and Mona Easterling, raised her alongside her sister, Amy.

Sheri Easterling’s height

Easterling stands 5’7’’ (170 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 59 kg (130 lbs). Sheri features brown hair and blue eyes.

Who is Sheri Easterling’s husband?

In May 2024, Nicole exchanged nuptials with high school football coach Jess Curtis. She broke the news via an Instagram post captioned:

One whole week today.

What happened with Addison Rae’s parents?

However, Sheri was previously married to Monty Lopez, Addison’s dad. After the duo divorced when Rae was a kid, they continued to have an on-and-off relationship.

They later remarried in 2017. According to People, Addison opened up about the nature of her parent’s relationship during a 2020 episode of the That Was Fun? podcast, saying:

From about 3 to 6, Dad was not so much a part of my life. I am sure that was due to personal decisions you made with Dad. You and he established, ‘Hey, we will need some space. We need to have our time to figure things out.’

Easterling and Lopez later separated in 2019 and finalised their divorce in 2022. The latter was accused of cheating on Nicole after an influencer, Renée Ash, claimed she had been in a five-month relationship with him.

While speaking with Page Six in 2022, Monty defended his reputation, saying that he and Sheri had separated for over two years and divorced by the time the infidelity rumours surfaced.

Nicole shares three kids with her ex-husband: Addison Rae (born in 2000), Enzo (born in 2007) and Lucas (born in 2013).

After the divorce, Easterling started dating American hip-hop star Yung Gravy. The pair met online and first appeared at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

However, their relationship was short-lived, as they broke up after two months. In an interview with E!, the rapper disclosed that the relationship was not serious. He also added that distance contributed to their breakup.

What does Sheri Easterling do for a living?

The celebrity mother created her TikTok account in 2019 after her daughter’s success on the platform. According to Addison, her mom's first video to go viral featured her.

I kept posting and posting, and then a video of my mom and I went viral. It had like 300,000 likes.

She also added that her first video to reach 1 million likes included her mother.

As of 28 May 2024, Nicole’s TikTok account has 13.7 million followers with 349.8 million likes. Additionally, she has 920k followers on Instagram and 323.8k X (Twitter) followers.

In September 2020, the internet sensation launched The Rae Family's YouTube channel. The now-dormant channel boasts 259k subscribers.

Sheri and Addison started co-hosting the Mama Knows Best podcast (later renamed That Was Fun?) in 2020. However, their last episode was uploaded in September 2021. Since 2020, Nicole has been signed by the talent agency WME.

In 2022, she was featured in Addison Rae Goes Home, Rae’s Snapchat series. In the first episode, the TikTok star revealed that her mom is her greatest cheerleader.

My mom and I are super close. She has been my rock, and I could not do this without her.

But before getting into the business of social media and podcasting, Easterling worked other jobs. During an episode of the podcast, she recalled working in a veterinary office and owning a clothing store named Déjà Vu, as documented by Yahoo! Sports.

I wanted to have something of my own. I previously worked in a veterinary office, which I enjoyed, but I also loved the consignment store.

What is Sheri Easterling’s net worth?

National Today estimates Easterling’s net worth to be $2 million. Her income primarily stems from her career as a social media personality. Some of her income streams include brand partnerships, ad-revenue programs and user-generated content.

Sheri Easterling has created a name for herself in the ever-evolving entertainment industry thanks to her entertaining content that resonates with her audience. She proves that a single viral moment can make a person a worldwide celebrity.

