South African musicians Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine performed together at the Red Bull BC One Sypher SA

The couple both posted pictures of them during their performance at the event on Saturday, 29 March 2025, in Johannesburg

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Red Bull BC One Sypher SA B-girl winner Courtnaé Paul shared how grateful she was for winning the competition again

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne performed together at Red Bull BC One. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African musicians and power couple Gigi Lamayne and Sizwe Alakine made headlines once again on social media after they confirmed their relationship in March 2025.

Recently, the stars gave an epic performance at the Red Bull BC One Sypher South Africa on Saturday, 29 March 2025, in Johannesburg. The couple both posted pictures of themselves performing on stage on their Instagram pages.

See the photos below:

Regarding the Red Bull BC One Sypher South Africa, the G-Girl winner Courtnaé Paul spoke exclusively with Briefly News about her win and how grateful she was for winning the competition twice in a row.

She said:

"I was super excited and a bit shocked. Keisha is a tough competitor, and every time we battle, it brings out the best in both of us. Getting this win made all the training worth it. Shout out to Red Bull for such an amazing and premium competition and for putting us SA breakers on a world stage."

The second in a row B-Boy winner Toufeeq also told Briefly News how grateful he was to have won the competition once again this year.

He said:

"This win means everything. I haven’t had the best two years, and this victory is a reminder that staying consistent always pays off. I'm honoured to represent South Africa again on the world stage, this time in Tokyo. I just want to soak in the culture, learn and represent my crew and country to the fullest."

Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne looked cosy during their performance. Image: @reasonhd, @gigilamayne

Source: Instagram

Reason blasts Thakgi over his comments about Gigi Lamayne

Meanwhile, in March 2025, Amapiano musician Sizwe Alakine, popularly known as Reason, threw a fit when he appeared on Thakgi’s podcast. An enraged Reason defended his current girlfriend Gigi Lamayne after Thakgi suggested she is a downgrade compared to his baby mama Lootlove.

The outburst came days after Gigi Lamayne and Reason, who were rumoured to be dating since October 2024, seemingly confirmed their relationship. A video of Reason having a heated exchange with Thakgi was shared by the entertainment blog MDNNews on the microblogging website X.

In the video, Reason savages Thakgi for comparing Gigi Lamayne to Lootlove. He suggested such comparisons promote negative beauty standards.

Source: Briefly News