New celebrity couple Reason AKA Sizwe Alakine and Gigi Lamayne were recently photographed together at a club

The couple seemingly confirmed their relationship status after Sizwe Alakine put podcasters on blast for calling Gigi a downgrade

Mzansi had mixed reactions to their photo, with some praising them while others continued to mock them

Reason and his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne have gone viral online. Image: Reason_HD

Source: Instagram

A photo of South African rappers Sizwe Alakine, formerly known as Reason, and Gigi Lamayne recently confirmed their relationship. Following Reason ambushing a live recording of Piano Pulse to defend his girl from podcasters' remarks, they have been under intense scrutiny on social media.

Reason and Gigi Lamayne go viral for latest cosy photo

People on social media are watching Reason, Gigi Lamayne and even his baby mama Luthando 'LootLove' Sosha like hawks. If blogs are not posting the couple's cosy photos together, some look at Loot's most viral pictures to compare her to Gigi Lamayne.

This comes after podcasters Thakgi Ledwaba, Sfiso Ndlovu and Munaka Muthambi said Reason downgraded when news of his relationship with Gigi Lamayne first went public. People have since pulled out photos of LootLove and tried to compare her to Gigi.

Now, a recent viral X photo posted by @MDNnewss of Reason and Gigi out and about has hit the streets and people are talking.

Mzansi gives mixed reactions to Reason and Gigi's photo

This is how social media users reacted to the cosy photo.

@FootballStage_1 responded:

"It will soon end in tears."

@Real_Precious_M replied:

"Love to see Black love winning."

@Rathipa_Rampedi stated:

"When Sizwe's heart pounds, it says "Gi Gi"."

@Zinimeani corrected:

"Love of the moment, not life. Bet ya."

@Its_Lifestyle7 said:

"They are soulmates...happy for them."

@honestsoul4ever remarked:

"He threw his baby mother under the business to promote his girlfriend. This man is weak."

@craigjnsn joked:

"After that whole podcast mess, every South African rapper's new favourite line will be "I'll go reason for your love"."

@new_shana stated:

"She feeds 100s of families. Put respect on her name."

@zizilishnonifyd stated:

"I'm not hating but I feel like this is not a real relationship but a publicity stunt if Gigi is not in on it then Sizwe is probably using her. That's just like Sizwe weak man."

@lost_lesg claimed:

"With her Graduate media that's rare! A chick with a plan not taking thirsty pics to lure blessers like the majority of public figure females."

@LaZoe24 claimed:

'Truth be told. He looks more healthier and happy now.'

Nandos pokes fun at Sizwe Alakine's drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, fast food chain Nandos made a hilarious joke about Reason's love drama with Gigi Lamayne involving podcasters.

The rapper went to the Piano Pulse podcast while they were shooting and confronted them over their distasteful views involving his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne.

Reason responded to the hilarious tweet from Nandon who is notorious for jumping on hot trends and firing shots at their competition.

Source: Briefly News