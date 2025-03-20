Radio presenter LootLove posted a stunning picture wearing a proudly South African fashion brand Maxhosa

The radio presenter has been at the centre of drama after the father of her kid's Reason defended his current girlfriend Gigi Lamayne from podcasters

Social media users gushed over Lootlove and said she looked gorgeous and was definitely an upgrade

Lootlove is topping the trends list following the drama between Reason, and Gigi Lamayne, and she is right at the centre of it.

LootLove left the internet in a tailspin with her recent photo. Image: @lootlove2

Radio star Lootlove shares stunning picture

Lootlove is currently on everyone's radar calling her an upgrade, and it is all thanks to her baby bdaddy.

South African rapper Reason is still trending after he ambushed Piano Pulse during filming to lash at the podcasters for making distasteful comments about his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne.

In his rant, he mentioned his baby mama Lootlove, who he shares twins with, and made comparisons between her and Gigi.

Now, under almost every photo she posts, Lootlove is bombarded with comments such as, "You are an upgrade," and "The podcasters were right." In her recent photo wearing a Maxhosa original, Loot rocked a gorgeous dress which suited her very well

"It was an honour to host the 3rd annual #MXSKultureFest I had an incredible time! The @maxhosa fam knocked this out of the park!"

Netizens gush over Lootlove, says she is an upgrade

Social media users gushed over the former Live AMP presenter. Some people gushed over her beauty and people poked fun at rapper Reason.

@EvansMathibe asked:

"Is this the sister Reason left? Makes sense why the comparison happened. I mean, both sisters are beautiful and all that nice, cheesy stuff, but I can see where those Piano Pulse guys were coming from—to some extent."

@Leylojuanita joked:

"An Upgrade."

@ross_rori defended her:

"She has always been gorgeous it didn't start when the ex defended his girlfriend."

@lefaprince97829 argued:

"She is but she is not Sizwe and Sizwe is not her. As much as people may look good together doesn't mean they have to stay together. Sizwe is now happy with someone else and she too will find a compatible match one day if she hasn't already."

@Uyamawam lashed:

"Some people here in South Africa are so lame and low to compare poor individuals and shame such individuals just because they don't suit their preferences. Both of these women are uniquely beautiful. Reason has a right to choose whoever he wants to settle with, without your preference."

@darealestlebza stated:

"She's the one wrong in Acrimony she shouldn't have dated that man."

@WendyCharmaine6 praised:

"She's a GORGEOUS beautiful goddess."

@static_an joked:

"Bare she's just an employee, we can't compare her to a business mogul."

