Who is Future's girlfriend? All the juicy details of his dating history

Despite the lengthening list of Future's girlfriends, exes and baby mamas, the Low Life hitmaker told Billboard that he is not in a hurry to settle down.

When the time's right, it'll happen. It ain't nothing that I'm chasing. But I do dream of it, and I do want it... I want a wife.

Future and Donna Dafi at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris, France, in September 2024 (R). Photo: @theshaderoom on Instagram/Prince Williams on Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Future was engaged to singer-songwriter Ciara.

to singer-songwriter The rapper has eight known children with his ex-girlfriends.

with his ex-girlfriends. Future dated Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen when she was still married.

Who is Future's girlfriend now?

Future is said to be dating Donna Dafi. She is a singer and model with Nigerian, German, and Albanian roots.

They made their red-carpet debut while holding hands in September 2024 at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala during the Paris Fashion Week in France. Neither has publicly commented about the relationship.

Five facts about rapper Future. Photo: Prince Williams on Getty Images (modified by author)

Rapper Future's dating history

The rapper's relationships feature baby mama controversies and high-profile romances with celebrities like Ciara, Lori Harvey, and Larsa Pippen. Some of Future's ex-girlfriends have come out to blame him, but the chart-topping artist told GQ in April 2022 that they are also at fault.

[These women] all were toxic to me. They just don't want to admit it.

Chloe Bailey (2021)

Chloe Bailey attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Speculations about rapper Future being Chloe Bailey's boyfriend started around September 2021. The 'Have Mercy' singer came out to deny it on Instagram Live, saying,

I don't know where the rumour came from–He's a wonderful fella; I love his music. I've never spoken to him a day in my life.

Dess Dior (2020-2022)

Dess Dior and Future attend a Dinner Celebrating Future at Mission + Market on March 4, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Future and upcoming rapper Dess Dior started dating in late 2020 after his breakup with Lori Harvey. The ex-couple ended the relationship in late 2022. Dess revealed they were still on friendly terms while talking to Angela Yee in February 2023.

We're very very very good friends. He always supports me, and I'll always support him. There's no bad blood. People get the wrong idea; it doesn't always have to end (badly).

Lori Harvey (2019-2020)

Lori Harvey attends the 4th Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: JB Lacroix

Future was Lori Harvey's boyfriend for less than a year. They started dating around November 2019 after meeting at Future's 36th birthday party.

Lori and Future briefly lived together in Los Angeles in early 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown. They broke up in August 2020 but did not reveal the reason for the split. In May 2021, Future dissed Lori on 42 Dugg's song, Maybach, but the model took the high road and never replied.

Joie Chavis (2017-2018)

Influencer Joie Chavis at a past event. Photo: @joiechavis (modified by author)

Social media influencer Joie Chavis is one of Future's baby mamas. The ex-couple briefly dated from late 2017 to mid-2018. Their son, Hendrix Wilburn, was born in December 2018. Chavis is also a mother to daughter Shai Moss from her relationship with rapper Bow Wow and daughter Harlo Rose with NFL star Trevon Diggs.

Eliza Reign (2016-2018)

Eliza Reign at the premiere of 'Because of Love' in August 2024 (R). Photo: @elizareign_ (modified by author)

Model Eliza Reign and Future had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2016 to 2018. Their daughter, Reign Wilburn, was born in April 2019. Eliza has publicly accused the rapper multiple times of being an absent father and seeking child support.

Larsa Pippen (2015)

Larsa Pippen arrives at her birthday party at The Boca Raton Resort on July 10, 2024, in Boca Raton, Florida. Photo: John Parra

Rapper Future and Larsa Pippen had a brief romance in 2015 during her troubled marriage with Scottie Pippen. Larsa shared during her appearance on a February 2021 episode of Hollywood Unlocked that their relationship was not supposed to be long-term.

He gave me confidence when I was in a dark place...People serve a purpose in your life. It doesn't have to be your forever. Everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life I believe that; it was never that serious. It was not like people think it was.

Blac Chyna (2015)

Blac Chyna attends the Ladylike Women of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show at The Beverly Hilton on June 01, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Presley Ann

Blac Chyna and Future were rumoured to be dating in September 2015 after being spotted together multiple times. Chyna fuelled the speculations when she shared a tattoo of Future's name on her hand on October 25, 2015, which happened to be Ciara's 30th birthday.

The Mask Off rapper denied dating the TV personality in an X (Twitter) post, saying he was 'single and focusing on what makes him happy.' He later shared that they were on good terms while talking to Charlie Sloth on BBC Radio in January 2016.

Ciara (2012-2014)

Future and Ciara attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Lars Niki

Ciara and Future sparked dating rumours in January 2013 after being spotted at a dinner in Beverly Hills. The two released the song, Body Party, in April 2013.

Future proposed in October 2013 with a 15-carat ring during Ciara's 28th birthday celebration in New York. The ex-couple welcomed their son Future Zahir Wilburn in May 2014.

Ciara and the Mask Off rapper called off their engagement in August 2014 after rumours surfaced that Future was having an affair with his wardrobe consultant, Tyrina Lee. They briefly reconciled in September 2014.

Ciara addressed the breakup in her 2015 hit song, I Bet. The singer found love again when she met NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in early 2015.

Brittni Mealy (2010-2012)

Brittni Mealy and Future attend a Party at Compound Nightclub on January 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia (L). Photo: Prince Williams/Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Brittni Mealy met the 'Life is Good' rapper in 2009 at an Atlanta club where she worked as an exotic dancer. They started dating in 2010, and their son, Prince Wilburn, was born in December 2012. The exes made headlines in 2021 when Mealy accused Future of disrespect for sending their son inappropriate messages about her.

India 'J' Jones (2007-2010)

Rapper Future and his daughter, Londyn Wilburn, attend Future Presents Hotlanta's 'Life is Good' on January 18, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

India Jones dated Future for about four years. Their daughter, Londyn Wilburn, was born in March 2009. India likes to keep a low profile and has maintained an amicable relationship with the rapper.

Jessica Smith (2001-2002)

Future was in a relationship with Jessica Smith before the fame. They welcomed their son Jakobi Wilburn in 2002. Jessica stays out of the spotlight but has sued the rapper multiple times for child support.

Smith took Future to court in 2013, asking for an increase in monthly payments from $1,662. She returned to court in 2016 to seek another child support increase from $2,800.

Rapper Future performs during 'On Big Party Tour' at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida. Photo: Prince Williams

Rapper Future's girlfriends and rumoured flings have contributed to a fair share of his public drama. While he has not shared much about his relationship with Donna Dafi, he remains a leading figure in trap music.

