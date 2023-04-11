What is Future's son's name? Prince Wilburn is the kid of Future, who is a famous American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer. Prince's mother is the successful business woman and dancer, Brittni Mealy.

Prince was left under the care of his mother but is often seen having quality time with his father and the half-siblings.

Prince Wilburn is a famous American celebrity's kid. His parents are Nayvadius DeMun, aka rapper Future, and his mother, Brittni Mealy, who is an entrepreneur and social media influencer. Does Prince have any siblings and are his parents married?

Prince Wilburn's profile & bio

Full name Prince Wilburn Date of birth December 5, 2012 Age Ten years (As of 2023) Gender Male Country United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Sagittarius Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Father Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn Mother Brittni Mealy Sibling Jay Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Brown Famous as Future's son Fathers Instagram Mothers Instagram

What is Future's son, Prince's ethnicity?

The celebrity kid was born on 5 December 2012, in the United States of America. Future's son's age is ten years as of April 2023. He holds American nationality and black ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Who are Prince's siblings?

On his mother's side, he has a sibling named Jay. Prince has six half-siblings from his father's side. They are Londyn, Jakobi, Future Zahir, Hendrix, and Kash Wilburn. All of Prince's siblings have the same father but different mothers.

When did Prince's parents meet?

Prince's parents met in 2009 at a club in Atlanta while Brittni worked as an exotic dancer. They met again when she was working in Magic City. They became friends and started seeing each other. After a while, they started dating and often travelled together.

Not long after, they moved in together, and Brittni got pregnant with their son. However, as Prince's father's career took off, the relationship between the parents began to crumble. In 2018, they called it quits.

Prince was left under the care of his mother but is often seen having quality time with his father and the half-siblings.

Who is Prince Wilburn's mother?

His mother, Brittni Mealy, is an American model, successful entrepreneur, business woman, and social media influencer. She was born in Los Angeles, California, in Los Angeles. She is the CEO and founder of the clothing company Pop of Junk, based in Atlanta. In 2015, Brittni also announced the creation of a fitness community website called Babe Camp and a 10-minute makeover series through Pop of Junk.

Brittni Mealy is an entrepreneur and social media influencer.

Who is Prince Wilburn's father?

Navyadius DeMun Wilburn, better known as Future, is one of the hottest American rappers of recent times, thanks to his music, sound, and chart-busting albums. He was born in a family of street hustlers on November 20, 1983, in Atlanta, Georgia.

How did Future get his name? As a child, DeMun was one of the members of the musical collective The Dungeon Family. He was nicknamed Future, a name that stayed with him.

Billboard has dubbed him the Future of Music and is one of the leading pioneers and influencers of the trap music genre. He is the founder and CEO of Freebandz Records, established in 2011 and distributed by Epic Records.

Though his music career started in 2010, his breakthrough came in 2015 following a collaborative mixtape with Canadian rapper Drake titled What a Time to Be Alive.

Who is Future's current girlfriend?

Future had been dating fellow rapper Dess Dior for a few months following his split from model Lori Harvey in August 2020.

Future is a famous American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer.

How long did Future and Ciara's relationship last?

Ciara and Future began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2013. They split after welcoming their son, Future Zahir, in May 2014, when Future was accused of cheating on the singer.

Where is Prince now?

Prince is undertaking his education and lives with his mother and brothers in the USA.

Above is everything you need to know about Future's son Prince Wilburn. Aged 10 years as of April 2023, he is still a child, and hopefully, he will follow in his father's footsteps and become a sensational rapper.

