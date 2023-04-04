Who are Mario Van Peebles' children from his two marriages?

Mario Van Peebles is a Mexican-American film director, producer, writer and actor best known for directing and starring in 1991's New Jack City. Mario has become a household name in the film industry because of the passion and effort he puts into his roles. Due to his popularity, his personal life and family are subject to public scrutiny. "Who are Mario Van Peebles' children?" This is a question that most of his fans keep on asking.

Mario Van Peebles' children are Makaylo, Mandela, Marley, Maya, and Morgana. Photo: David Livingston

The famous actor has not only enjoyed an illustrious career but also has a big family. He has five children from his two marriages to Lisa Vitello and Chitra Sukhu. This article provides detailed information on everything you need to know about Mario and his children.

Mario Van Peebles' profile summary and bio

Full name Mario Van Peebles Nickname Mario Gender Male Date of birth January 15 1957 Age 66 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Mexico City, Mexico Current residence United States of America Nationality Mexican, American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Columbia University Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Sexuality Married Spouse Chitra Sukhu Children Makayla, Mandela, Marley, Maya and Morgana Parents Melvin and Maria Marx Siblings Megan and Max Profession Actor, Director Net worth $12 million Instagram mariovanpeebles Twitter MarioVanPeebles

Does Mario Van Peebles have a wife?

The renowned on-screen star has been married twice. Mario Van Peebles' first wife was Lisa Vitello Van Peebles, an American model cum entertainer. Mario is married to Chitra Sukhu Van Peebles, an actress, yoga instructor and model.

Mario Van Peebles' children

How many children does Mario Van Peebles have? Mario has five children, three sons and two daughters. From his first marriage, he has two sons, Makaylo and Mandela. The film director and his second wife, Chitra, have three children, Marley, Maya and Morgana.

1. Mandela Van Peebles

Mandela was born to Mario Van Peebles' first wife, Lisa Vitello. Photo: David Livingston

Mandela was born on June 4 1994, in Los Angeles, California, USA. As of 2023, he is 29 years old. Mandela found his way into the entertainment world, following in his father's footsteps. He has starred in the TV series USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, Roots, Jigsaw, We the Party and Flint.

2. Makaylo Van Peebles

Makaylo Van Peebles is a renowned actor. Photo: David Livingston

Who is Mario Van Peebles' first son? Makaylo has yet to disclose his birth details. Therefore, it is impossible to say who is older between him and Mandela. He prefers a private lifestyle away from the prying eyes of the internet and social media.

3. Marley Van Peebles

Mario's children are not only famous because of him, but also because of their work in various movies. Photo: Michael Tran

Marley, Mario's youngest son, is also an actor. In 2003, he made an appearance on Baadasssss! as Trick. Some of his other acting credits include Indianapolis: Men of Courage and We The Party.

4. Maya Van Peebles

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mario Van Peebles' net worth is estimated at $12 million. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Does Mario Van Peebles have a daughter? Mario's eldest daughter, Maya, was born on November 14 1992. As of 2023, she is 31 years old. She is an actress and producer known for Judgement Day, Ali and Armed.

5. Morgana Van Peebles

Mario is the son of actor and filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom he portrayed in the TV series Baadasssss! Photo: Michael Tullberg

The celebrity child was born on December 6 1997, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Like her brothers and sister, she is also active in the entertainment industry. Morgana made her acting debut when she was just four years old. She was featured in Ali alongside her father. In addition, Morgana played in the series Armed and Superstition.

Mario Van Peebles' children have followed in their father's footsteps. They are all in the entertainment industry. Their father has been the pillar in the growth of their careers.

