Who are Mario Van Peebles' children from his two marriages?
Mario Van Peebles is a Mexican-American film director, producer, writer and actor best known for directing and starring in 1991's New Jack City. Mario has become a household name in the film industry because of the passion and effort he puts into his roles. Due to his popularity, his personal life and family are subject to public scrutiny. "Who are Mario Van Peebles' children?" This is a question that most of his fans keep on asking.
The famous actor has not only enjoyed an illustrious career but also has a big family. He has five children from his two marriages to Lisa Vitello and Chitra Sukhu. This article provides detailed information on everything you need to know about Mario and his children.
Mario Van Peebles' profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Mario Van Peebles
|Nickname
|Mario
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|January 15 1957
|Age
|66 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Birthplace
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|Mexican, American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Columbia University
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in kilograms
|70
|Weight in pounds
|154
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Sexuality
|Married
|Spouse
|Chitra Sukhu
|Children
|Makayla, Mandela, Marley, Maya and Morgana
|Parents
|Melvin and Maria Marx
|Siblings
|Megan and Max
|Profession
|Actor, Director
|Net worth
|$12 million
|mariovanpeebles
|MarioVanPeebles
Does Mario Van Peebles have a wife?
The renowned on-screen star has been married twice. Mario Van Peebles' first wife was Lisa Vitello Van Peebles, an American model cum entertainer. Mario is married to Chitra Sukhu Van Peebles, an actress, yoga instructor and model.
Mario Van Peebles' children
How many children does Mario Van Peebles have? Mario has five children, three sons and two daughters. From his first marriage, he has two sons, Makaylo and Mandela. The film director and his second wife, Chitra, have three children, Marley, Maya and Morgana.
1. Mandela Van Peebles
Mandela was born on June 4 1994, in Los Angeles, California, USA. As of 2023, he is 29 years old. Mandela found his way into the entertainment world, following in his father's footsteps. He has starred in the TV series USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, Roots, Jigsaw, We the Party and Flint.
2. Makaylo Van Peebles
Who is Mario Van Peebles' first son? Makaylo has yet to disclose his birth details. Therefore, it is impossible to say who is older between him and Mandela. He prefers a private lifestyle away from the prying eyes of the internet and social media.
3. Marley Van Peebles
Marley, Mario's youngest son, is also an actor. In 2003, he made an appearance on Baadasssss! as Trick. Some of his other acting credits include Indianapolis: Men of Courage and We The Party.
4. Maya Van Peebles
Does Mario Van Peebles have a daughter? Mario's eldest daughter, Maya, was born on November 14 1992. As of 2023, she is 31 years old. She is an actress and producer known for Judgement Day, Ali and Armed.
5. Morgana Van Peebles
The celebrity child was born on December 6 1997, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Like her brothers and sister, she is also active in the entertainment industry. Morgana made her acting debut when she was just four years old. She was featured in Ali alongside her father. In addition, Morgana played in the series Armed and Superstition.
Mario Van Peebles' children have followed in their father's footsteps. They are all in the entertainment industry. Their father has been the pillar in the growth of their careers.
