JC Chasez's wife: Is he married? Meet Jennifer HuYoung, his girlfriend
JC Chasez is an American singer-songwriter and actor. He debuted as a singer on The Mickey Mouse Club before gaining notoriety as a member of the band NSYNC. The group has sold over 70 million records and ranks as one of the best-selling boy bands ever. With such popularity, the star’s love life details are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is JC Chasez's wife?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Over the years, Chasez has been in several high-profile relationships. From actresses, film producers, and models, he has had his fair share of beautiful women by his side. However, the Hollywood star is currently off the market as he is in a committed romantic relationship. Discover the identity and exciting facts about JC Chasez's girlfriend.
JC Chasez's profile summary
|Full name
|Joshua Scott Chasez
|Famous as
|JC Chasez
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|8 August 1976
|Age
|47 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Birthplace
|Bowie, Maryland, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Bowie High School
|Height
|6’1’’ (185 cm)
|Weight
|74 kg (163 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Dating
|Partner
|Jennifer HuYoung
|Siblings
|2 (Heather and Tyler)
|Profession
|Singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer, actor
|Years active
|1991-present
|Net worth
|$16 million
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)FacebookTikTok
Who is JC Chasez's wife?
The Some Girls hitmaker is currently not married. Nonetheless, he has been dating Jennifer HuYoung since 2018.
As documented by TheThings, HuYoung is an executive assistant at Broad and Cassel LLP who has a proven track record for keeping the busy schedules of company officials under control while assisting in the day-to-day operations of a bustling office.
However, unlike most Hollywood couples, JC Chasez and Jennifer HuYoung prefer keeping their relationship under wraps.
Therefore, there is scant information about HuYoung. The rare glimpse into their lives comes from the Instagram photos the singer posts with her and their attendance at various red-carpet events together.
JC Chasez's dating history
Even though Scott has yet to tie the knot, he has dated several women. Below is a summary of his past relationships per FamousFix;
- Kathryn Smith (January 2013-November 2018)
- Stefani Morgan (October 2005)
- Eva Longoria (September 2004)
- Rachel Sterling (October 2003- May 2009)
- Tara Reid (November 2002)
- Emmanuelle Chriqui (October 2001- July 2002)
- Bobbie Thomas (June 1997-June 2001)
- Nikki Deloach (1992-1997)
JC Chasez's career
The Maryland native debuted in 1991 and embarked on different career ventures as a singer-songwriter and actor.
Acting
Joshua has starred in various films and TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, he has 41 acting credits.
|Film
|Year
|Longshot
|2000
|Killer
|2008
|21 and a Wake-Up
|2009
|Red Sky
|2014
|Famous Adjacent
|2020
Singing
JC was part of the NSYNC musical group alongside Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick.
The band was formed in 1995 and released its debut album, *NSYNC, in 1998. Their second album, No Strings Attached, sold 2.4 million copies in its first week to become the fastest-selling album ever.
Unfortunately, after their 2002 Celebrity Tour, the group went on hiatus, with each member seeking to pursue a solo career. In February 2004, Joshua released his debut album, Schizophrenic. During a 2004 So Fresh Interview, he revealed why he chose music as a career, saying:
I chose music because of the people surrounding me and my everyday influences. Being around many creatives made me desire to be more creative.
Chasez continues to work as a songwriter and producer, writing songs for Backstreet Boys and Davis Archuleta.
On 29 September 2023, NSYNC recorded a new song, Better Place for the DreamWorks Animation film Troll Band Together. On 13 March 2024, the group performed their single Paradise during the Los Angeles concert.
How old is JC Chasez?
Scott (aged 47 as of 2024) was born on 8 August 1976 in Bowie, Maryland, USA. When he was five years old, his biological mom entrusted the guardianship of her son to her foster parents, Karen and Roy.
Karen was an editor, while Roy worked as a technology company consultant. The actor was raised Mennonite alongside his younger siblings, Heather and Tyler.
Regarding his education, Chasez attended the former Robert Goddard Middle School before proceeding to Bowie High School.
What is JC Chasez's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joshua’s net worth is estimated at $16 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 33-year-old career in the entertainment industry.
FAQ
Being a member of one of the 1990s most popular bands has always sparked interest in JC’s life. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the music artist;
Is JC Chasez still married?
Jennifer HuYoung and Scott have yet to exchange nuptials. However, their six-year relationship is growing stronger by the day.
Does JC Chasez have a child?
The singer does not have a child and has never commented on whether he plans to have children in the future.
Did JC Chasez date Tara Reid?
Joshua had a brief dalliance with renowned actress and model Tara in 2002. He cast her as his love interest in the music video for Blowin’ Me Up.
The topic of JC Chasez's wife has always raised eyebrows, with many curious about the woman who won his heart off-stage. Although unmarried, Scott has been in a committed relationship with Jennifer HuYoung since 2018. The celebrity girlfriend maintains a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes.
READ ALSO: Cynthia Erivo's husband & love life: Who is the actress dating?
Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Cynthia Erivo's love life. The London-born Nigerian singer and actress has been linked to various men and women in the entertainment industry.
Since coming out as queer, Erivo has been a vocal advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. Check the article for more on how she balances her dating life with her thriving career in show business.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.