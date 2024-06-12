JC Chasez's wife: Is he married? Meet Jennifer HuYoung, his girlfriend

JC Chasez is an American singer-songwriter and actor. He debuted as a singer on The Mickey Mouse Club before gaining notoriety as a member of the band NSYNC. The group has sold over 70 million records and ranks as one of the best-selling boy bands ever. With such popularity, the star’s love life details are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is JC Chasez's wife?

JC and Jennifer during the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Party (L). Chasez at the 32nd Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2024 (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Dia via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, Chasez has been in several high-profile relationships. From actresses, film producers, and models, he has had his fair share of beautiful women by his side. However, the Hollywood star is currently off the market as he is in a committed romantic relationship. Discover the identity and exciting facts about JC Chasez's girlfriend.

JC Chasez's profile summary

Full name Joshua Scott Chasez Famous as JC Chasez Gender Male Date of birth 8 August 1976 Age 47 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Bowie, Maryland, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Bowie High School Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 74 kg (163 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Jennifer HuYoung Siblings 2 (Heather and Tyler) Profession Singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer, actor Years active 1991-present Net worth $16 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

Who is JC Chasez's wife?

The Some Girls hitmaker is currently not married. Nonetheless, he has been dating Jennifer HuYoung since 2018.

Singer JC Chasez during a 2018 ceremony honouring NSYNC with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Original

As documented by TheThings, HuYoung is an executive assistant at Broad and Cassel LLP who has a proven track record for keeping the busy schedules of company officials under control while assisting in the day-to-day operations of a bustling office.

However, unlike most Hollywood couples, JC Chasez and Jennifer HuYoung prefer keeping their relationship under wraps.

Therefore, there is scant information about HuYoung. The rare glimpse into their lives comes from the Instagram photos the singer posts with her and their attendance at various red-carpet events together.

JC Chasez's dating history

Even though Scott has yet to tie the knot, he has dated several women. Below is a summary of his past relationships per FamousFix;

Kathryn Smith (January 2013-November 2018)

Stefani Morgan (October 2005)

Eva Longoria (September 2004)

Rachel Sterling (October 2003- May 2009)

Tara Reid (November 2002)

Emmanuelle Chriqui (October 2001- July 2002)

Bobbie Thomas (June 1997-June 2001)

Nikki Deloach (1992-1997)

JC Chasez and Jennifer HuYoung during the 2022 opening night of the new musical & Juliet on Broadway at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

JC Chasez's career

The Maryland native debuted in 1991 and embarked on different career ventures as a singer-songwriter and actor.

Acting

Joshua has starred in various films and TV shows. According to his IMDb profile, he has 41 acting credits.

Film Year Longshot 2000 Killer 2008 21 and a Wake-Up 2009 Red Sky 2014 Famous Adjacent 2020

Singing

JC was part of the NSYNC musical group alongside Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick.

The band was formed in 1995 and released its debut album, *NSYNC, in 1998. Their second album, No Strings Attached, sold 2.4 million copies in its first week to become the fastest-selling album ever.

Actor JC Chasez and Jennifer Huyoung during the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, after their 2002 Celebrity Tour, the group went on hiatus, with each member seeking to pursue a solo career. In February 2004, Joshua released his debut album, Schizophrenic. During a 2004 So Fresh Interview, he revealed why he chose music as a career, saying:

I chose music because of the people surrounding me and my everyday influences. Being around many creatives made me desire to be more creative.

Chasez continues to work as a songwriter and producer, writing songs for Backstreet Boys and Davis Archuleta.

On 29 September 2023, NSYNC recorded a new song, Better Place for the DreamWorks Animation film Troll Band Together. On 13 March 2024, the group performed their single Paradise during the Los Angeles concert.

How old is JC Chasez?

Scott (aged 47 as of 2024) was born on 8 August 1976 in Bowie, Maryland, USA. When he was five years old, his biological mom entrusted the guardianship of her son to her foster parents, Karen and Roy.

Karen was an editor, while Roy worked as a technology company consultant. The actor was raised Mennonite alongside his younger siblings, Heather and Tyler.

Regarding his education, Chasez attended the former Robert Goddard Middle School before proceeding to Bowie High School.

JC Chasez and Jennifer HuYoung during the 2023 Special Screening Of Universal Pictures' Trolls: Band Together at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

What is JC Chasez's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joshua’s net worth is estimated at $16 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 33-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

FAQ

Being a member of one of the 1990s most popular bands has always sparked interest in JC’s life. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the music artist;

Is JC Chasez still married?

Jennifer HuYoung and Scott have yet to exchange nuptials. However, their six-year relationship is growing stronger by the day.

Does JC Chasez have a child?

The singer does not have a child and has never commented on whether he plans to have children in the future.

Joshua had a brief dalliance with renowned actress and model Tara in 2002. He cast her as his love interest in the music video for Blowin’ Me Up.

The topic of JC Chasez's wife has always raised eyebrows, with many curious about the woman who won his heart off-stage. Although unmarried, Scott has been in a committed relationship with Jennifer HuYoung since 2018. The celebrity girlfriend maintains a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes.

