The life of Nikki Sixx's son with Brandi Brandt Gunner Nicholas Sixx

Who is Gunner Nicholas Sixx? He is a celebrity child popularly known as the son of Nikki Sixx. Nikki is an American musician best known as the co-founder, bassist, and primary songwriter of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe. Nikki's son, Gunnar, is his oldest child, and he means the world to him. But what do we know about him?

Nikki is a talented musician with a long and successful career, but his personal life is fascinating. Besides his flourishing career, he is a father, a role he has taken very seriously. He is a dad to five children, two of whom are sons, and his oldest son is Gunner Nicholas Sixx.

Gunner Nicholas Sixx's profile and bio summary

Full name Gunner Nicholas Sixx Date of birth January 25, 1991 Age 32 years (As of 2023) Birthplace United States Nationality American Gender Male Eye colour Blonde Hair colour Black Father Nikki Sixx Mother Brandi Brandt Siblings Decker Nilsson, Storm Brieanne, Frankie-Jean and Ruby Profession Musician Band Figs Vision Social media Instagram, Facebook Net worth $1 million

When was Gunner Sixx born?

Nicholas was born on January 25, 1991. Thus, Gunner Nicholas Sixx's age is 32 as of April 2023. He is the first child of the metal rockstar Nikki together with ex-wife Brandi Brandt.

Who are Gunner Nicholas Sixx's parents?

His parents are Nikki Sixx and Brandi Brandt. The two met in 1986 and dated for two years before tying the knot on May 29, 1989. After seven years of marriage, they parted ways in 1996. They share three children; Gunner, Storm, and Decker.

After they split, Nikki married Donna D'Erico with whom he shares a daughter, Frankie-Jean Sixx. They divorced in 2007. He also has another child with Courtney Bingham, Ruby, born on July 27, 2019.

Who is Gunner Nicholas Sixx's father?

Nikki was born Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna on December 11, 1958, to a single mother, Deana Richards, in San Jose, California. His music career kick-started at 17, and he has become one of the most admired bassists in the genre of heavy metal worldwide. He is a famous musician who is the lead bassist of the band Motley Crue.

He currently hosts the morning radio show Sixx Sense with Nikki Sixx and The Side Show Countdown. Additionally, he runs a clothing line, Royal Underground, that specialises in men's and women's wear.

Some of his music includes:

1981: Too Fast for Love

1983: Shout at the Devil

1985: Theatre of Pain

1997: Generation Swine

2011: This Is Gonna Hurt

2014: Modern Vintage

2016: Prayers for the Damned

Who is Gunner Nicholas's mother?

Brandi Angela Brandt was born on November 1968 in Santa Clara, California, United States. She is an American model and actress. In 1987, she was the cover girl for the Back to Campus issue of Playboy magazine.

After divorcing Nikki, she dated Taime Downe from 1988 to 1999, John Lovitz in 1996 and Rusty Setser in 2007.

In 2014, Brandi was arrested for importing drugs into Australia between July and December 2007, and in April 2014, she confessed guilty to a charge of conspiring to import drugs. On August 29, 2014, Brandi was sentenced to six years in jail. She was released in 2016 and is now living in Southern California.

Gunner Nicholas Sixx's siblings

Nicholas is the eldest among all five of Nikki Sixx's children. He has two younger siblings Storm Brieanne born in 1994, and Decker Nilsson, born in 1995. His half-siblings are Frankie-Jean and Ruby, Nikki's daughter, with his other ex-wives Donna D'Errico and Courtney Bingham.

Gunner Nicholas Sixx's career

Like his father, he is also into music and has worked hard to achieve musical success. Seeing his father perform from an early age, Nicholas wanted to be just like him. His dedication to music was evident as he worshipped his father and his band, Motley Crue.

In 2012, they teamed up with like-minded friends and formed the Figs Vision band. They started posting their music on YouTube.

Some of the band members are Jordan Spoliansky, with whom they have been friends since his school years. The other one is Zackary Darling, who plays bass.

While his father might have earned fame and ruled the stage for years, Nicholas is on the way to making his identity through his music.

Gunner Nicholas Sixx's songs

Some of his songs include:

Lonely

When You Hold On

Changes

Shame

Til Worry

Gunner Nicholas Sixx's Instagram

In addition, Gunner is also passionate about art and fashion. He usually posts some of his work on Instagram. He accompanies the photos with a caption about the materials used to create each piece, such as canvas, charcoal, and acrylic.

What does Gunner Nicholas's name mean?

Gunner is a Swedish name for a boy, which means battle strong. Likewise, Nicholas is a derivation of the Greek name Nikolaos meaning victory of the people.

What is Gunner Nicholas Sixx's net worth?

Gunner's net worth is estimated at $1 million earned from his musical career. His father, Nikki, boasts a net worth of $45 million. He earned his net worth through his career as a musician, songwriter, author, fashion designer, radio host and photographer. Gunner's mother, a celebrated model, has a net worth estimated at $8 million.

Are Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee lovers?

After 40 years as bandmates and all-around bad-boy rockers, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has acknowledged publicly that Nikki Sixx is his Gay Lover.

Who saved Nikki Sixx's life?

Former Guns N 'Roses drummer Steven Adler saved Motley Crue member Nikki Sixx when the bassist overdosed in 1987.

The above is everything about Gunner Nicholas Sixx, son of Nikki Sixx with Brandi Brandt. He grew up inspired by his father and dreamed of following in his footsteps.

