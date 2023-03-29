Who are Tiki Barber's kids and baby mamas? All about the former NFL player

Former NFL player Tiki Barber had a successful career as the running back for the NFL's New York Giants throughout ten seasons before his retirement in 2006 and finished as strong as he started. His family were a great support system for him after changing his career. So, who are Tiki Barber's kids? Here we discuss what we know about each of them and their mothers.

He has six children. Photo: @tiki.barber on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tiki Barber's children vary in age, and his six children do not have the same mother. But, before we provide details on their lives and where they are today, here is the former football star's profile summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Atiim Kiambu Barber Nickname ‘Tiki’ Date of birth 7 April 1975 Age 47 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Roanoke, Virginia, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Florham Park, New Jersey, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Traci Lynn Johnson (2012) Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight 93 kg Height 178 cm Hair colour Black (currently bald) Eye colour Dark brown Parents James Barber and Geraldine Barber-Hale Siblings Jamael Orondé ‘Rondé’ Barber and Tarik Barber Profession Former football player, radio personality, actor Education Cave Spring High School and the University of Virginia Native language English Net worth Between $14 million and $16 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

After filing the necessary paperwork, he attempted to return to the NFL in 2011 and was reportedly training with the Miami Dolphins in August 2011. But, by the time September 2011 came, his agent, Mark Lepselter, confirmed that no NFL team wanted to sign him. Before we detail what we know about his children, here are other details about him.

Tiki Barber's age

He was born in 1975. Thus, he is 47 years of age at the time of writing.

How many kids did Tiki Barber have with his first wife?

Ginny Cha is the former sports star's first wife. Ginny Cha’s kids, whom she shares with her former husband, include sons AJ and Chason and twin daughters Riley and Ella.

How did Tiki Barber meet his wife?

He met his first wife, fashion publicist Ginny Cha, while at college at the University of Virginia. They married in 1999 but ultimately got divorced in 2012.

His current wife is Traci Lynn Johnson, and they have been married since 2012. They met in 2010 while she was an intern at NBC, where he is a correspondent. However, they stated that their relationship only became romantic once he and his former wife, Ginny, were separated.

Both of his eldest children play football in college. Photo: @tiki.barber on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are Tiki and Traci still together?

The couple is together and going strong in 2023. They are a great example for many couples worldwide.

Are Tiki and Rondé Barber twins?

Tiki Barber's brother Rondé and himself are twins. He is also a former football player, having spent his 16-year NFL career as a cornerback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also has another brother named Tarik Barber, but less is known about him.

Does Tiki Barber have a son that plays football?

Tiki Barber's son at Princeton is Atiim Kiambu Barber Jr., a wide receiver on the prestigious university's football team. He has received praise for his skills that run in the family. His younger brother also plays college football.

Tiki Barber's children

As mentioned earlier, he has six children. Atiim Kiambu Barber Jr was born in 2002 and is often referred to by his nickname, AJ Barber. He is currently studying at Princeton University, with a successful role on their football team, briefly discussed before.

Chason Barber was his second son and child, being born in 2004. He is also following in the family's love of football, being a part of Brown University's football team in the same position as his older brother, a wide receiver.

Besides Tiki Barber’s kids’ college careers, significantly less is known about his other children and their education. Tiki Barber's daughters, Ella and Riley, are twins born in 2010. He separated from his former wife while she was pregnant with them.

Brooklyn is the first child with his now-wife, Traci, born on 27 December 2013. Teagan, his youngest child and daughter, and she was born in July 2016.

Tiki Barber's net worth

Sources vary, but his most widely reported net worth is between $14 million and $16 million. With this amount of wealth, he can easily support his six kids.

Tiki Barber's kids may be a part of a blended family but seem happy as a unit, and his two eldest children have since gone on to achieve success in football in their own right, with a promising future ahead.

READ ALSO: Who is Noxolo Kiviet, and what are her qualifications? All you need to know

Noxolo Kiviet is the Minister of Public Service and Administration, with some South Africans wondering what her qualifications are and whether they align with her political career.

Briefly.co.za wrote a detailed article on her educational background, political experience, and other personal details.

Source: Briefly News