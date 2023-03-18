Who is Noxolo Kiviet and what are her qualifications? All you need to know

The political landscape in South Africa stands out from other countries with its extraordinarily inclusive cabinet. Noxolo Kiviet served as Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure and became the Minister of Public Service and Administration in 2023. She was also the premier of the Eastern Cape.

Noxolo was born on July 21, 1963, in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape Province, and Thamsanqa Jeffery Kopi was her father. Photo: HOLGER HOLLEMANN

Source: Getty Images

The minister faced allegations of fraud just days after taking her oath to serve in the country's cabinet. What are her qualifications? This article tells the story of a famous South African politician and why she was trending in 2023.

Noxolo Kiviet's profiles

Full name Noxolo Kiviet Popular as Legislature Born July 21 1963 Age 60 years old ( 2023) Religion Christian Nationality South Africa Zodiac sign Cancer Children 3 Occupation Politician Twitter @NoxoloKiviet Facebook Noxolo Kiviet

Noxolo Kiviet's biography

The politician is from South Africa, and she is from From Mdantsane, Eastern Cape. She is of African ethnicity with black hair and black skin colour.

Noxolo Kiviet's age

The legislator was born in Mdantsane, South Africa, on July 21, 1963. As of 2023, the government official will be 60, and her zodiac sign is cancer.

Noxolo Kiviet's family

The premier's father passed on at an East London hospital in 2010 after a long illness. Noxolo Kiviet's children are Ziyanda, 32, Anda, 16, and Yanda, 11. She resides with Onwaba, Ziyanda's son, in Beacon Bay, East London, SA. Noxolo Kiviet's husband passed on in 2013, and his name was Nikuxolo Siqingqi.

She studied at Khulani Commercial High School and holds numerous degrees from the University of Fort Hare, including a Bachelor of Administration (B.Admin), a Bachelor of Administration with honours, and a Master of Public Administration. She received the degree in 2010, making her one of the university's most famous graduates.

The minister graduated from the Eastern Cape University of Fort Hare with a Bachelor of Management. Photo: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Political career

The following are Noxolo Kiviet's qualifications. She progressed through the trade union ranks to become Eastern Cape treasurer.

1991 to 1993: National deputy chairperson, ANC

1993 to 1997: Regional treasurer, Congress of South African Trade Unions

1994: The government official was elected to the legislature and became the second woman to hold the office of the provincial premier in the Eastern Cape.

2009: She served as Eastern Cape provincial legislature speaker and the Eastern Cape's premier from 2009 to 2014.

2019: She was elected to the South African national assembly. She was appointed Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works.

2023: Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Noxolo Kiviet's latest news (2023)

After joining the South African national assembly, president Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her the Deputy Minister of public works and Infrastructure. In March 2023, she was appointed a minister, which raised a heated debate.

At the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape, Kiviet is reported to have graduated without earning her bachelor's degree. Photo: picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

There was a controversy surrounding Noxolo Kiviet's degrees when claims emerged that the member of the African National Congress fraudulently obtained two degrees from the University of Fort Hare between 2008 and 2010.

When civil society demanded her resignation, president Ramaphosa established a special investigation into the claims. Kiviet was accused of not having a bachelor's degree when she earned two post-graduate degrees.

Noxolo Kiviet's contact details

The South African politician can be reached through her office or via these details:

Postal address: Private Bag X916, Pretoria, 0001

Street address: Batho Pele House, 546 Edmond Street, Arcadia, Pretoria

Phone: 012 336 1063

Noxolo Kiviet has worked tirelessly to change the political climate in South Africa and the rest of the world. She was one of the 15 female ministers appointed to South Africa's cabinet in 2023. Notwithstanding controversies surrounding the degrees she received from the University of Fort Hare, she has continued to serve in many government positions.

READ ALSO: Levels and role of the national government in South Africa in 2023

Briefly published an article noting that the levels and roles of the national government in South Africa play an integral part in keeping the country functioning optimally. Every democracy has a unique kind of government that controls the system and guarantees that all elements involved in running the nation are operating as they should. This article provides a complete explanation of how the government works.

Source: Briefly News