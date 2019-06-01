Complete list of SETAs in South Africa and their contact details

Education is one of the most valuable investments that one can ever make. It not only equips you with the skills that you may require in your career, but also significantly influence your career path. South Africa is one of the countries that has richly invested in education. This list of SETAs can help you choose the right one.

South Africa’s economy is divided into functional sectors, and each of these sectors is represented by one of 21 Sector Education Training Authorities (SETAs). SETA South Africa promotes productivity in the workplaces. The government endorsed the authority with the mandate to ensure that there is enough supply of competent employees in the country's job market.

What is SETA?

SETA (Sector Education and Training Authority) oversees the interrelation between education and workplace requirements. It also ensures that there is an alignment between one's skills and skills the job needs.

List of SETAs in South Africa

SETA helps employed people to upgrade their skills and competence. There are many SETA training centers in South Africa. If you wish to join training sessions offered by SETAs in South Africa, you can enroll at the nearest center. You can contact or visit the nearest one to inquire about enrollment.

What are the 21 SETAs?

Below is a list of 21 SETAs in South Africa and their websites. These institution train workers from different sectors in the country. You are assured of gaining the latest skills employers want.

SETA Website Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority (AgriSETA) www.agriseta.co.za Banking Sector Education and Training Authority (BANKSETA) Social Services www.bankseta.org.za Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA) ww.chieta.org.za Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) www.ceta.org.za Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA) www.cathsseta.org.za Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (ETDP SETA) www.etdpseta.org.za Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA) www.eseta.org.za Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority (FP&M SETA) www.fpmseta.org.za Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (FASSET) www.fasset.org.za Food and Beverage Manufacturing Industry Sector Education and Training Authority (FOODBEV SETA) www.foodbev.co.za Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA) www.hwseta.org.za Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (INSETA) www.inseta.org.za Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority (LGSETA) www.lgseta.co.za Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (MERSETA) www.merseta.org.za Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) Social Services www.mict.org.za Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA) Social Services www.mqa.org.za Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA) Social Services pseta.org.za Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) Social Services www.sasseta.org.za Services Sector Education and Training Authority (SSETA) Social Services www.serviceseta.org.za Transport Education Training Authority (TETA) Social Services www.teta.org.za Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) Social Services www.wrseta.org.za

What are examples of SETA?

Since there are millions of people in South Africa who want to learn new skills, the government established SETAs under an Act of Parliament. Below is a list of all SETAs in South Africa and their contact details:

1. AGRISETA

Crops growing ion farm located at a hilly region.

Address: AgriSETA House, 529 Belvedere St, Arcadia, 0083, South Africa

AgriSETA House, 529 Belvedere St, Arcadia, 0083, South Africa PO Box: 23378, Gezina, 0031

23378, Gezina, 0031 Tel: + 27 (0) 12 301 5600

+ 27 (0) 12 301 5600 Fax: 27 (0) 12 325 1677, 27 (0) 325 1624

27 (0) 12 325 1677, 27 (0) 325 1624 Email: info@agriseta.co.za

The Agriculture Sector Education and Training Authority provides relevant, quality, and accessible education and training in primary and secondary agriculture. It collaborates with other stakeholders in agriculture. The process of applying for grants, internships and bursaries, may be done directly on AgriSETA’s website or through an accredited AgriSETA service provider.

2. CETA

People working at a construction site.

Address: 52 14th Road, Noordwyk, Midrand, 1687, South Africa

52 14th Road, Noordwyk, Midrand, 1687, South Africa PO Box: 1955, Halfway House, 1685

1955, Halfway House, 1685 Tel: 011 265 5900, 011 2655912

011 265 5900, 011 2655912 Fax: 011 265 5950

The Construction Education and Training Authority provides skills development services to workers in the construction sector. It ensures people obtain critical and scarce skills that can build the construction sector economically and make it and globally competitive.

3. BANKSETA

Coins and bank notes scattered on a wooden surface.

Address: Eco Origin Office Park, Building C2, 349 Witch-hazel Ave, Eco-Park Estate, Centurion 0144, South Africa

Eco Origin Office Park, Building C2, 349 Witch-hazel Ave, Eco-Park Estate, Centurion 0144, South Africa PO Box: 11678, Vorna Valley, 1686

11678, Vorna Valley, 1686 Tel: +27 (0) 11 805 9661

+27 (0) 11 805 9661 Fax: +27 (0) 11 805 8348

The Banking Sector Education and Training Authority is an enabler of skills development and transformation in the banking & microfinance sector. It focuses on SMEs, the youth, adult education, continuous professional development, and research.

4. CHIETA

Laboratory apparatus with chemicals placed on a table.

Address: 72 New Road, Glen Austin AH (Grand Central), Midrand, 1685, South Africa

72 New Road, Glen Austin AH (Grand Central), Midrand, 1685, South Africa PO Box: 72 New Road, Glen Austin AH (Grand Central), Midrand, 1685

72 New Road, Glen Austin AH (Grand Central), Midrand, 1685 Tel: 011 628 7000, 087 357 6608

011 628 7000, 087 357 6608 Fax: +27 11 726 7777

+27 11 726 7777 Email: info@chieta.org.za

The Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority facilitates skills development in the chemical industries sector. The CHIETA also makes grant funding available during a window period it accepts applications from the employers. The application period is advertised on the CHIETA website, national, and community media.

5. CATHSSETA

A woman using a sewing machine.

Address: 270 George Rd, Noordwyk, Midrand, South Africa

270 George Rd, Noordwyk, Midrand, South Africa PO Box: 1329, Rivonia, 2128

1329, Rivonia, 2128 Tel: 011-217-0600

011-217-0600 Email: info@cathsseta.org.za

The Tourism and Hospitality Education and Training Authority (THETA) was changed to the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA) on 1 April 2012. It facilitates skills development within SA's sub-sectors grants for learning and monitoring of education & training as outlined in the National Skills Development Strategy (NSDS).

6. FASSET

Someone using a calculator.

Address: 296 Kent Avenue, Randburg, South Africa

296 Kent Avenue, Randburg, South Africa PO Box: 6801, Cresta, 2118

6801, Cresta, 2118 Tel: 011 476 8570

011 476 8570 Fax: 011 476 5756

The Financial and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority is SA's largest employer of people with financial management, auditing, and accounting skills. It trains people from different fields, including stockbroking and financial markets, financial development organizations, business and management consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, auditing and tax services, the national and provincial treasuries, the South African Revenue Service, and other financial activities like debt collection.

7. ETDP SETA

Women meeting in the boardroom.

Address: 24 Johnson Road, Riverwoods Office Park, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, South Africa

24 Johnson Road, Riverwoods Office Park, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, South Africa PO Box: Private Bag X105, Melville, 2109

Private Bag X105, Melville, 2109 Tel: 011 372 3300, 011 372 3302

011 372 3300, 011 372 3302 Fax: 086 604 8934

The Education, Training and Development Practices a promoter and facilitator in the development and improvement of the skills to benefit employers, workers, and employees. It has automated most of its primary quality assurance functions through the ALNITAK Information Management System (AIMS).

8. EWSETA

A hydro-electric dam on a river.

Address: 22 Wellington Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa

22 Wellington Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa PO Box: 5983, Johannesburg, 2000

5983, Johannesburg, 2000 Tel: +27 11 274-4700

+27 11 274-4700 Email: info@ewseta.org.za

The Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority develops skills authority for employees in the energy and water sectors. Employers in the energy and water sector who contribute a skills' development levy and who have received approval for their annual WSP and ATR are eligible for mandatory grant funding.

9. LGSETA

Colleagues at work.

Address: 47 Van Buuren Road, Bedfordview, South Africa

47 Van Buuren Road, Bedfordview, South Africa PO Box: 1964, Bedfordview, 2008

1964, Bedfordview, 2008 Tel: 011 456 8579

011 456 8579 Fax: 011 450 4948

011 450 4948 Email: Info@lgseta.org.za

The Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority trains and upgrades skills of various employees and people in local government structures. It also trains unemployed South Africans.

10. FOODBEV

A factory emitting smoke.

Address: 7 Wessel Rd, Rivonia, Sandton, 2128, South Africa

7 Wessel Rd, Rivonia, Sandton, 2128, South Africa PO Box: 245, Gallo Manor, 2052

245, Gallo Manor, 2052 Tel: 011 253 7307

011 253 7307 Fax: 011 253 7333

The Food and Beverages Manufacturing Industry Sector Education and Authority promotes, facilitates, and incentivizes skills development in South Africa's food and beverage manufacturing sector.

11. HWSETA

Veterinaries checking a cat using an ultra-sound machine.

Address: 17 Bradford Road Bedfordview Johannesburg 2047, South Africa

17 Bradford Road Bedfordview Johannesburg 2047, South Africa PO Box: Private Bag X15, Garden View, 2047

Private Bag X15, Garden View, 2047 Tel: 011 607 6900

011 607 6900 Email: hwseta@hwseta.org.za

The Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority is responsible for the education, training and skills development requirements of the health, veterinary, and social development sectors.

12. FP&M SETA

A man using a table saw to cut wood.

Address: 44 Hoofde Street, Braampark, Braamfontein, South Africa

44 Hoofde Street, Braampark, Braamfontein, South Africa PO Box: 199, Rivonia, 2128

199, Rivonia, 2128 Tel: 011 403 1700

011 403 1700 Fax: 011 403 1720

The Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority is mandated to provide skills in various sectors, including clothing and footwear, furniture, forestry, general good, packaging, printing, leather, print media, publishing, pulp and paper, wood products and textiles.

13. MQA

A man wearing protective gear and suit while working with chemical.

Address: 44 Hoofde Street, Braampark, Braamfontein, South Africa

44 Hoofde Street, Braampark, Braamfontein, South Africa PO Box: Private Bag X118, Marshalltown, 2107

Private Bag X118, Marshalltown, 2107 Tel: 011 630 3501, 011 547 2602

011 630 3501, 011 547 2602 Fax: 011 832 1044, 011 646 3416

The Mining Qualifications Authority has a well-equipped operational projects unit. The unit is responsible for Adult Education and Training (AET), Artisan Aides, Artisan Learnerships, Foundation Learning Competency (FLC), Non-artisan Learnerships (RPL), Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), Workplace Coaches Development, and Representative Development.

14. MERSETA

A mechanical engineer checking instruments while working in garage.

Address: 8 Hillside Road, Metropolitan Park, Block C Parktown, 2193, South Africa

8 Hillside Road, Metropolitan Park, Block C Parktown, 2193, South Africa PO Box: 61826, Marshalltown, 2107

61826, Marshalltown, 2107 Tel: 0861 637 738

0861 637 738 Fax: 086 673 0017

The Manufacturing Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority is one of the 21 SETAs on South Africa. MESETA has branches in Gauteng, Limpopo, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

15. MICT SETA

A man using a computer.

Address: 19 Richards Drive, Gallagher Convention Centre Gallagher House Block 2, West-Wing, Midrand, South Africa

19 Richards Drive, Gallagher Convention Centre Gallagher House Block 2, West-Wing, Midrand, South Africa PO Box: 5585, Halfway House, 1685

5585, Halfway House, 1685 Tel: 011 207 2600, 011 207 2622

011 207 2600, 011 207 2622 Fax: 011 805 6833

The Media, Advertising, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority strategically leads the MICT sector skills development system for improved socio-economic conditions.

16. SASSETA

A woman learning how to use a gun.

Address: 74 Waterfall Dr, Waterval City, Midrand, 2066, South Africa

74 Waterfall Dr, Waterval City, Midrand, 2066, South Africa PO Box: 7612, Halfway House, 1685

7612, Halfway House, 1685 Tel: 087 820 1753

087 820 1753 Fax: 011 805 6630

The Safety and Security Sector Education & Training Authority is the link between employers, training providers and learners. It trains people in the public security sector, which consists of government security agencies and law enforcement bodies, whose role is to protect and serve the public and the interests of the state. SASSETA also trains workers in the private sector, which comprises people working for of companies and bodies that provide private security and legal services.

17. PSETA

A male teacher with students in class.

Address: 353 Festival Street, Sanlam Building, Hatfield, 0028, South Africa

353 Festival Street, Sanlam Building, Hatfield, 0028, South Africa PO Box: Private Bag X916, Pretoria, 0001

Private Bag X916, Pretoria, 0001 Tel: 012 423 5730, 012 423 5736

012 423 5730, 012 423 5736 Fax: 086 536 5646

The Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority leads the development of a skilled and competent workforce in the public service sector to build the state as per the National Development Plan. PSETA's scope of coverage includes the transversal functions in all national and provincial departments; all functions in departments that are exclusively the business of government; as well as the public entities and legislatures.

18. TETA

Launching a white space shuttle.

Address: 2nd Floor Sonsona Building, 344 Corner Dover and Pretoria Street, Randburg, South Africa

2nd Floor Sonsona Building, 344 Corner Dover and Pretoria Street, Randburg, South Africa PO Box: Private Bay X10016, Randburg, 2125

Private Bay X10016, Randburg, 2125 Tel: 011 781 1280, 011 577 7106

011 781 1280, 011 577 7106 Fax: 011 781 0200, 086 765 0519

The Transport Education and Training Authority is also among the 21 SETAs in South Africa. Its areas of training cut across aerospace, maritime transport, taxi businesses, rail transport, freight shipping sectors.

19. SERVICES SETA

People holding a meeting in the office.

Address: 15 Sherborne Road, Parktown, South Africa

15 Sherborne Road, Parktown, South Africa PO Box: 3322, Houghton, 2041

3322, Houghton, 2041 Tel: 011 276 9618

011 276 9618 Fax: 011 726 4418

The Services Sector Education and Training Authority facilitates skills development through learning programs, skills programs, internships, and other strategic training initiatives. It also disburses grants to employers and training providers.

20. INSETA

Colleagues having a meeting.

Address: Oakhurst Building Ground Floor, North Wing, 11 St Andrew Road, Parktown 2193, South Africa

Oakhurst Building Ground Floor, North Wing, 11 St Andrew Road, Parktown 2193, South Africa PO Box: 32035, Braamfonteon, 2017

32035, Braamfonteon, 2017 Tel: 011 381 8900

011 381 8900 Fax: 011 484 0862

The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority provides learnerships, internships, bursaries, and skills programs to a diverse range of employers within the insurance sector. These skills enhances the sector while supporting the strategies and goals of the National Skills Development Plan 2030 (NSDP).

21. W&RSETA

Groceries in a supermarket.

Address: Riverside Office Park, Hennops House, c/o Lenchen and Heuwel Ave, Centurion, South Africa

Riverside Office Park, Hennops House, c/o Lenchen and Heuwel Ave, Centurion, South Africa PO Box: 9809, Centurion, 0046

9809, Centurion, 0046 Tel: 0860 270 027

0860 270 027 Fax: 012 633 9585

The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority facilitate skills development in the wholesale and retail sector through learning programs, grants, and monitoring education and training as outlined in the National Skills Development Plan (NSDP).

What is the main aim of SETAs?

SETA services (education and training programs) ensure maximum productivity from employees by equipping them with skills that are relevant and profitable in their areas of specialization. You can apply for a SETA bursary.

Who does the SETAs represent?

Each Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) represents a functional economy sector in South Africa.

What are SETAs in South Africa?

SETAs are vocational skills training organizations in South Africa. Each is responsible for managing and creating learnerships, unit-based skills programs, internships, and apprenticeships within its jurisdiction.

How many SETAs are there?

South Africa has 21 SETA training centers.

You can recommend this list of SETAs to your loved ones. Join millions of South Africans who are upgrading their professional skills and competence. Each SETA's contacts are provided to give you an easy time whenever you need to reach out to them.

