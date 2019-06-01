Complete list of SETAs in South Africa and their contact details
Education is one of the most valuable investments that one can ever make. It not only equips you with the skills that you may require in your career, but also significantly influence your career path. South Africa is one of the countries that has richly invested in education. This list of SETAs can help you choose the right one.
South Africa’s economy is divided into functional sectors, and each of these sectors is represented by one of 21 Sector Education Training Authorities (SETAs). SETA South Africa promotes productivity in the workplaces. The government endorsed the authority with the mandate to ensure that there is enough supply of competent employees in the country's job market.
What is SETA?
SETA (Sector Education and Training Authority) oversees the interrelation between education and workplace requirements. It also ensures that there is an alignment between one's skills and skills the job needs.
List of SETAs in South Africa
SETA helps employed people to upgrade their skills and competence. There are many SETA training centers in South Africa. If you wish to join training sessions offered by SETAs in South Africa, you can enroll at the nearest center. You can contact or visit the nearest one to inquire about enrollment.
What are the 21 SETAs?
Below is a list of 21 SETAs in South Africa and their websites. These institution train workers from different sectors in the country. You are assured of gaining the latest skills employers want.
|SETA
|Website
|Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority (AgriSETA)
|www.agriseta.co.za
|Banking Sector Education and Training Authority (BANKSETA)
|www.bankseta.org.za
|Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA)
|ww.chieta.org.za
|Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA)
|www.ceta.org.za
|Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA)
|www.cathsseta.org.za
|Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (ETDP SETA)
|www.etdpseta.org.za
|Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA)
|www.eseta.org.za
|Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority (FP&M SETA)
|www.fpmseta.org.za
|Finance and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority (FASSET)
|www.fasset.org.za
|Food and Beverage Manufacturing Industry Sector Education and Training Authority (FOODBEV SETA)
|www.foodbev.co.za
|Health and Welfare Sector Educationand Training Authority (HWSETA)
|www.hwseta.org.za
|Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (INSETA)
|www.inseta.org.za
|Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority (LGSETA)
|www.lgseta.co.za
|Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (MERSETA)
|www.merseta.org.za
|Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA)
|www.mict.org.za
|Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA)
|www.mqa.org.za
|Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority (PSETA)
|pseta.org.za
|Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA)
|www.sasseta.org.za
|Services Sector Education and Training Authority (SSETA)
|www.serviceseta.org.za
|Transport Education Training Authority (TETA)
|www.teta.org.za
|Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA)
|www.wrseta.org.za
What are examples of SETA?
Since there are millions of people in South Africa who want to learn new skills, the government established SETAs under an Act of Parliament. Below is a list of all SETAs in South Africa and their contact details:
1. AGRISETA
- Address: AgriSETA House, 529 Belvedere St, Arcadia, 0083, South Africa
- PO Box: 23378, Gezina, 0031
- Tel: + 27 (0) 12 301 5600
- Fax: 27 (0) 12 325 1677, 27 (0) 325 1624
- Email: info@agriseta.co.za
The Agriculture Sector Education and Training Authority provides relevant, quality, and accessible education and training in primary and secondary agriculture. It collaborates with other stakeholders in agriculture. The process of applying for grants, internships and bursaries, may be done directly on AgriSETA’s website or through an accredited AgriSETA service provider.
2. CETA
- Address: 52 14th Road, Noordwyk, Midrand, 1687, South Africa
- PO Box: 1955, Halfway House, 1685
- Tel: 011 265 5900, 011 2655912
- Fax: 011 265 5950
The Construction Education and Training Authority provides skills development services to workers in the construction sector. It ensures people obtain critical and scarce skills that can build the construction sector economically and make it and globally competitive.
3. BANKSETA
- Address: Eco Origin Office Park, Building C2, 349 Witch-hazel Ave, Eco-Park Estate, Centurion 0144, South Africa
- PO Box: 11678, Vorna Valley, 1686
- Tel: +27 (0) 11 805 9661
- Fax: +27 (0) 11 805 8348
The Banking Sector Education and Training Authority is an enabler of skills development and transformation in the banking & microfinance sector. It focuses on SMEs, the youth, adult education, continuous professional development, and research.
4. CHIETA
- Address: 72 New Road, Glen Austin AH (Grand Central), Midrand, 1685, South Africa
- PO Box: 72 New Road, Glen Austin AH (Grand Central), Midrand, 1685
- Tel: 011 628 7000, 087 357 6608
- Fax: +27 11 726 7777
- Email: info@chieta.org.za
The Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority facilitates skills development in the chemical industries sector. The CHIETA also makes grant funding available during a window period it accepts applications from the employers. The application period is advertised on the CHIETA website, national, and community media.
5. CATHSSETA
- Address: 270 George Rd, Noordwyk, Midrand, South Africa
- PO Box: 1329, Rivonia, 2128
- Tel: 011-217-0600
- Email: info@cathsseta.org.za
The Tourism and Hospitality Education and Training Authority (THETA) was changed to the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA) on 1 April 2012. It facilitates skills development within SA's sub-sectors grants for learning and monitoring of education & training as outlined in the National Skills Development Strategy (NSDS).
6. FASSET
- Address: 296 Kent Avenue, Randburg, South Africa
- PO Box: 6801, Cresta, 2118
- Tel: 011 476 8570
- Fax: 011 476 5756
The Financial and Accounting Services Sector Education and Training Authority is SA's largest employer of people with financial management, auditing, and accounting skills. It trains people from different fields, including stockbroking and financial markets, financial development organizations, business and management consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, auditing and tax services, the national and provincial treasuries, the South African Revenue Service, and other financial activities like debt collection.
7. ETDP SETA
- Address: 24 Johnson Road, Riverwoods Office Park, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, South Africa
- PO Box: Private Bag X105, Melville, 2109
- Tel: 011 372 3300, 011 372 3302
- Fax: 086 604 8934
The Education, Training and Development Practices a promoter and facilitator in the development and improvement of the skills to benefit employers, workers, and employees. It has automated most of its primary quality assurance functions through the ALNITAK Information Management System (AIMS).
8. EWSETA
- Address: 22 Wellington Road, Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa
- PO Box: 5983, Johannesburg, 2000
- Tel: +27 11 274-4700
- Email: info@ewseta.org.za
The Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority develops skills authority for employees in the energy and water sectors. Employers in the energy and water sector who contribute a skills' development levy and who have received approval for their annual WSP and ATR are eligible for mandatory grant funding.
9. LGSETA
- Address: 47 Van Buuren Road, Bedfordview, South Africa
- PO Box: 1964, Bedfordview, 2008
- Tel: 011 456 8579
- Fax: 011 450 4948
- Email: Info@lgseta.org.za
The Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority trains and upgrades skills of various employees and people in local government structures. It also trains unemployed South Africans.
10. FOODBEV
- Address: 7 Wessel Rd, Rivonia, Sandton, 2128, South Africa
- PO Box: 245, Gallo Manor, 2052
- Tel: 011 253 7307
- Fax: 011 253 7333
The Food and Beverages Manufacturing Industry Sector Education and Authority promotes, facilitates, and incentivizes skills development in South Africa's food and beverage manufacturing sector.
11. HWSETA
- Address: 17 Bradford Road Bedfordview Johannesburg 2047, South Africa
- PO Box: Private Bag X15, Garden View, 2047
- Tel: 011 607 6900
- Email: hwseta@hwseta.org.za
The Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority is responsible for the education, training and skills development requirements of the health, veterinary, and social development sectors.
12. FP&M SETA
- Address: 44 Hoofde Street, Braampark, Braamfontein, South Africa
- PO Box: 199, Rivonia, 2128
- Tel: 011 403 1700
- Fax: 011 403 1720
The Fibre Processing and Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority is mandated to provide skills in various sectors, including clothing and footwear, furniture, forestry, general good, packaging, printing, leather, print media, publishing, pulp and paper, wood products and textiles.
13. MQA
- Address: 44 Hoofde Street, Braampark, Braamfontein, South Africa
- PO Box: Private Bag X118, Marshalltown, 2107
- Tel: 011 630 3501, 011 547 2602
- Fax: 011 832 1044, 011 646 3416
The Mining Qualifications Authority has a well-equipped operational projects unit. The unit is responsible for Adult Education and Training (AET), Artisan Aides, Artisan Learnerships, Foundation Learning Competency (FLC), Non-artisan Learnerships (RPL), Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), Workplace Coaches Development, and Representative Development.
14. MERSETA
- Address: 8 Hillside Road, Metropolitan Park, Block C Parktown, 2193, South Africa
- PO Box: 61826, Marshalltown, 2107
- Tel: 0861 637 738
- Fax: 086 673 0017
The Manufacturing Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority is one of the 21 SETAs on South Africa. MESETA has branches in Gauteng, Limpopo, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.
15. MICT SETA
- Address: 19 Richards Drive, Gallagher Convention Centre Gallagher House Block 2, West-Wing, Midrand, South Africa
- PO Box: 5585, Halfway House, 1685
- Tel: 011 207 2600, 011 207 2622
- Fax: 011 805 6833
The Media, Advertising, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority strategically leads the MICT sector skills development system for improved socio-economic conditions.
16. SASSETA
- Address: 74 Waterfall Dr, Waterval City, Midrand, 2066, South Africa
- PO Box: 7612, Halfway House, 1685
- Tel: 087 820 1753
- Fax: 011 805 6630
The Safety and Security Sector Education & Training Authority is the link between employers, training providers and learners. It trains people in the public security sector, which consists of government security agencies and law enforcement bodies, whose role is to protect and serve the public and the interests of the state. SASSETA also trains workers in the private sector, which comprises people working for of companies and bodies that provide private security and legal services.
17. PSETA
- Address: 353 Festival Street, Sanlam Building, Hatfield, 0028, South Africa
- PO Box: Private Bag X916, Pretoria, 0001
- Tel: 012 423 5730, 012 423 5736
- Fax: 086 536 5646
The Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority leads the development of a skilled and competent workforce in the public service sector to build the state as per the National Development Plan. PSETA's scope of coverage includes the transversal functions in all national and provincial departments; all functions in departments that are exclusively the business of government; as well as the public entities and legislatures.
18. TETA
- Address: 2nd Floor Sonsona Building, 344 Corner Dover and Pretoria Street, Randburg, South Africa
- PO Box: Private Bay X10016, Randburg, 2125
- Tel: 011 781 1280, 011 577 7106
- Fax: 011 781 0200, 086 765 0519
The Transport Education and Training Authority is also among the 21 SETAs in South Africa. Its areas of training cut across aerospace, maritime transport, taxi businesses, rail transport, freight shipping sectors.
19. SERVICES SETA
- Address: 15 Sherborne Road, Parktown, South Africa
- PO Box: 3322, Houghton, 2041
- Tel: 011 276 9618
- Fax: 011 726 4418
The Services Sector Education and Training Authority facilitates skills development through learning programs, skills programs, internships, and other strategic training initiatives. It also disburses grants to employers and training providers.
20. INSETA
- Address: Oakhurst Building Ground Floor, North Wing, 11 St Andrew Road, Parktown 2193, South Africa
- PO Box: 32035, Braamfonteon, 2017
- Tel: 011 381 8900
- Fax: 011 484 0862
The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority provides learnerships, internships, bursaries, and skills programs to a diverse range of employers within the insurance sector. These skills enhances the sector while supporting the strategies and goals of the National Skills Development Plan 2030 (NSDP).
21. W&RSETA
- Address: Riverside Office Park, Hennops House, c/o Lenchen and Heuwel Ave, Centurion, South Africa
- PO Box: 9809, Centurion, 0046
- Tel: 0860 270 027
- Fax: 012 633 9585
The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority facilitate skills development in the wholesale and retail sector through learning programs, grants, and monitoring education and training as outlined in the National Skills Development Plan (NSDP).
What is the main aim of SETAs?
SETA services (education and training programs) ensure maximum productivity from employees by equipping them with skills that are relevant and profitable in their areas of specialization. You can apply for a SETA bursary.
Who does the SETAs represent?
Each Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) represents a functional economy sector in South Africa.
What are SETAs in South Africa?
SETAs are vocational skills training organizations in South Africa. Each is responsible for managing and creating learnerships, unit-based skills programs, internships, and apprenticeships within its jurisdiction.
How many SETAs are there?
South Africa has 21 SETA training centers.
You can recommend this list of SETAs to your loved ones. Join millions of South Africans who are upgrading their professional skills and competence. Each SETA's contacts are provided to give you an easy time whenever you need to reach out to them.
Source: Briefly News