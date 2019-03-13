SETA bursary application: a detailed guide for you

SETA stands for Sector Education and Training Authority in South Africa. The country has various SETAs that facilitate skills development within specific economic sectors. In the education sector, there are bursaries offered to help South Africans pursue higher education. Learn about the SETA bursary application process today.

The SETA bursary application process is simple. The bursary caters for tuition and other academic requirements. Many needy South Africans have benefitted from the bursary. They have completed their studies and pursued careers in various fields.

SETA bursary application

Since its conception in 1996, the Sector Education and Training Authority has played a critical role in ensuring South Africans have the skills and knowledge needed in the workplace.

The authority understands the importance of skill development as a means of addressing high unemployment in SA. It continues to facilitate skills development through the bursary application.

SETA bursary requirements

The SETA bursary is a learning pathway that offers basic financial assistance to a bursar or student to pay for basic needs during the course of their studies.

SETA has partnered with Universities South Africa (USAF) to offer financial aid. Every student must submit an application for the bursary.

Note that the field of study of applicants should be aligned to SETA. Below are requirements that applicants must meet.

Basic criteria

An applicant must be an employee within the scope of Services SETA (SSETA)

An applicant must not currently hold a bursary within the PSET system

An applicant must enrol on a course that is aligned with the hard-to-fill vacancies identified in the Services SETA’s Sector Skills Plan

Documents required

During the application process, you will be required to submit the documents listed below (new applicants).

Proof of registration or fee statement

Bursary agreement form or bursary registration form

Certified ID copy

Dated and signed proof of employment

POPI consent form

Bursary funding declaration form

If you are a continuing learner, you will also need to provide the following additional documents.

Current academic year results

Academic year proof of registration or fee statement

SETA bursary online application process

If you meet all the requirements above, you should learn how to apply for the SETA bursary. The process is quite simple.

All you should do is download the application forms from the official website and learn more about the programme.

Submit a filled-up form together with all the documents listed above to the email addresses given below.

kleinbooi@usaf.ac.za

linda.tshabalala@universitiessouthafrica.onmicrosoft.com

NB: The authority has collaborated with various institutions of higher or tertiary learning, so these institutions may have different application steps. Institutions may have different categories of bursaries, including the following.

FoodBev SETA bursary (for food and beverage production students)

SETA bursary for teaching

ETDP SETA bursary (for unemployed students)

LG SETA bursary - The Local Government Sector Education and Training Authority (LG SETA) creates and implements skills development interventions to assist local government employees, those working within the local government structures, and the unemployed.

Why apply for the SETA bursary allowance

Below are the reasons and benefits of applying for his aid.

Tuition fees and money for study materials

Contribution to the transformation and growth of the services sector

Increased employability and career prospects

Access to quality education and training from public tertiary institutions in SA

Enhanced skills and knowledge in your preferred field

If you need to reach the authority for more details, use the contact details given below.

Head office location: 15 Sherborne Road Parktown, Johannesburg

15 Sherborne Road Parktown, Johannesburg Telephone number: 011 276 9600

011 276 9600 Email address: customercare@servicesseta.org.za

Who qualifies for SETA bursary?

SETA bursaries are open for all South Africans who meet the criteria above. Kindly check the previous sections of this article to see the qualification criteria.

What does SETA bursary cover?

The bursary covers tuition fees and learning materials, e.g., books and stationery.

How much does SETA bursary pay?

Masters students get between R1000,000 and R120,000, while their PhD counterparts get between R140,000 to R150,000.

South Africa's SETA bursary has helped thousands of people achieve their career dreams by offering financial aid for higher education. The application process is simple for all applicants who meet the requirements.

