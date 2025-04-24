Discover the latest Woolworths Café menu and prices for 2025
Woolworths South Africa first opened their doors in Cape Town on October 30, 1931, and has grown exponentially since. The successful franchise has expanded by having cafés at selected stores. What kind of cuisine can you expect on the most recent Woolworths Café menu?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Woolworths Café menu and prices
- Coffee
- Iced coffee and tea
- Hot drinks
- Pressed juices, smoothies, sodas, and other drinks
- Milkshakes and floats
- All-day breakfast
- Salads, bowls, and burgers
- Sandwiches, bagels, and wraps
- Rest of the day
- Bakery, sweet eats, and cake table
- Is Woolworths Café going cashless?
- Are a café and a coffee shop the same?
- Why is Woolworths South Africa so successful?
- Does Woolworths deliver food?
Key takeaways
- Woolworths expanded and introduced Woolworths Café (WCafé), offering customers a variety of artisan coffee and tasty food choices, with sit-down or on-the-go options.
Woolworths Café menu and prices
Woolworths Café offers an all-day and kids' menu and a tailored menu for cafés located within Waterstone properties. TripAdvisor states that the company's most reviewed café, their Rosebank branch, has an average rating of 4.0/5 from 73 reviews. One reviewer, Atlantic-Gooner, said:
'A perfect experience. Convenient, good food and good service. Conveniently located just inside the mall, offering a great selection of food.'
What can you look forward to on the menu? Hearty breakfasts, refreshing salads and tasty artisanal coffee are amongst the top choices on the Woolworths Café’s menu.
Coffee
Sip on some delicious coffee favourites, with soya and lactose-free milk alternatives available at no extra charge:
|Coffee
|Price
|Espresso
|R28/R30
|Macchiato
|R32/R34
|Cortado
|R35
|Flat white
|R39
|3/4 flat white
|R38
|Americano
|R33/R36/R40
|Cappuccino
|R38/R43/R48
|Latte
|R38/R43/R48
|Cappuccino (vanilla and cinnamon)
|R41/R48/R55
|Latte (honey and nut)
|R41/R48/R55
|Mocha dark/white
|R43/R51/R57
|Dirty chai latte
|R42/R48/R54
Add-ons and alternatives
- Oat milk: R12
- Almond milk: R12
- Cream: R12
- Extra syrup (hazelnut/vanilla): R12
Iced coffee and tea
Those who prefer their coffee cold can look forward to the following refreshing iced coffee and tea options from Woolworths Café:
|Iced coffee/tea
|Price
|Iced latte
|R42/R47
|frozen latte
|R52/R59
|Frosted caramel latte
|R54/R61
|Frosted dirty chai
|R52/R59
|Frosted tiramisu latte
|R67
|Frosted coconut latte
|R57
|Sparkling Americano
|R42
|Sparkling Red
|R55
Hot drinks
Keep warm with one of the following delectable hot drinks available:
|Hot drinks
|Price
|Organic black/Rooibos
|R32
|WW Peppermint Leaves
|R34
|WW Earl Grey
|R34
|WW Green Tea
|R34
|Red cappuccino
|R40/R45/R50
|Chai latte
|R40/R45/R50
|Hot chocolate
|R42/R48/R54
|White hot chocolate
|R41/R47/R53
|Ginger tea pot
|R42
Pressed juices, smoothies, sodas, and other drinks
If you are looking for a healthy alternative or want to enjoy a soft drink, choose one of the following options from the health-focused eatery:
|Cold drink
|Price
|Orange (pressed juice)
|R48
|Tropical blend (pressed juice)
|R56
|Green (pressed juice)
|R56
|Apple mint (pressed juice)
|R56
|Fresh berry (pressed juice)
|R56
|Golden (pressed juice)
|R56
|Thick creamy green (smoothie)
|R67
|Banana nut (smoothie)
|R65
|Berry and banana (smoothie)
|R65
|Mango ice (smoothie)
|R65
|Soda
|R32
|Sugar-free soda
|R30
|Tisers
|R36
|Still/sparkling water
|R19
Added extras
- Ginger shot: R22
- Almond nut butter: R15
- Carb Clever granola: R15
Lifestyle non-alcoholic drinks
- Cranberry Cosmo: R31
- Mint Motjio: R31
- Ruby grapefruit: R31
Milkshakes and floats
Delight your senses with a rich milkshake or refreshing float from the following:
|Milkshake/float
|Price
|Vanilla shake
|R55
|Coffee shake
|R59
|Berry shake
|R59
|Mango and coconut
|R78
|Chocolate mousse shake
|R78
|Rainbow fruit float
|R59
All-day breakfast
Tuck into one of the following hearty all-day breakfasts, with healthy options:
|Breakfast
|Price
|Yoghurt and seasonal fruit
|R82
|Summer oats
|R90
|Free-range eggs your way
|R72
|Asparagus and halloumi bowl
|R100
|Free-range eggs Florentine
|R98
|The Woolies breakfast
|R159
|Free-range masala chicken livers
|R132
|The proper breakfast
|R135
|Crispy potato waffle rösti
|R94
|Corn and cheese waffle
|R102
|Smashed avo toast
|R85
|Free-range omelette (crispy pork/smoked beef)
|R120
|Spicy green free-range omelette
|R90
|Breakfast bagel/wrap
|R110
|Flapjacks and cream
|R95
Salads, bowls, and burgers
Those with a hearty appetite can either opt for a healthy salad or bowl, or indulge in a juicy burger from the following choices:
|Salads, bowls, and burgers
|Price
|Umami green salad
|R110
|Free-range chicken and avo salad
|R120
|Nacho free-range chicken salad
|R145
|Beef and pickle salad
|R135
|Summer grain salad
|R120
|Seven-grain, halloumi, and mushroom burger
|R125
|Crispy free-range chicken burger
|R130
|Free-range beef burger
|R135
|Everything free-range beef burger
|R185
Sandwiches, bagels, and wraps
The popular eatery offers delicious traditional sandwiches, bagels and wraps with a contemporary twist:
|Sandwiches, bagels and wraps
|Price
|The club toastie
|R115
|Grilled cheese and onion toastie
|R85
|Spicy free-range chicken toastie
|R102
|Salad open sandwich/wrap
|R95
|Tuna niçoise open sandwich
|R95
|Free-range chicken and avo open sandwich
|R105
|Local oak-smoked trout bagel
|R145
|Crispy free-range chicken wrap toastie
|R110
Rest of the day
Those looking for a hearty meal can enjoy pasta, curry and chicken wing dishes from the following options:
|Dish
|Price
|Free-range chicken wings
|R130
|Free-range butter chicken curry
|R147
|Tomato and basil girasoli ravioli
|R135
|Free-range chicken and mushroom ragout pasta
|R140
|Responsibly sourced harvest tuna fish cakes
|R137
Add-ons to any meal
- Oak-smoked trout: R62
- Fried/poached/seven-minute boiled egg: R20
- Halloumi: R34
- Thyme mushrooms: R28
- Avocado: R22
- Sourdough/magwinya/naan: R16
- Chicken/pork sausage: R20
- Thick-cut bacon/pork rashers/beef rashers: R34
- Chicken breast: R39
- Masala chicken livers: R45
- Chips/side salad: R40
- Chakalaka beans: R16
- Mini hashbrowns: R26
Bakery, sweet eats, and cake table
Craving something sweet? Delight your senses with one of the following sweet treat options:
|Bakery, sweet eats, and cake table
|Price
|All-butter croissant
|R48
|Scone
|R42
|Waffle with Canadian maple and ice cream
|R65
|Waffle with berries and ice cream
|R75
|Triple chocolate waffle
|R75
Is Woolworths Café going cashless?
All Woolworths Café branches, according to online media outlets, are cashless at the time of writing in April 2025.
Are a café and a coffee shop the same?
Although people refer to coffee shops and cafés interchangeably, they are not the same thing. Coffee shops focus on coffee and hot drinks, with meals being a secondary attraction. Cafés offer a wider variety of meals.
Why is Woolworths South Africa so successful?
The Woolworths brand is so successful in the country thanks to its dedication to bringing quality, sustainable goods, focusing on responsible harvesting and sourcing of food items. The brand's dedication to planet conservation while offering top-quality food keeps customers coming back.
Does Woolworths deliver food?
The brand offers a delivery option. You can shop online here and can expect delivery via Woolies Dash within an hour for up to 35 food items, with standard delivery taking one to three days.
The latest Woolworths Café menu offers flavourful drinks and delectable dishes that use the freshest ingredients and are sustainably sourced. With hearty breakfasts, burgers, bowls, salads and more, there is something for all appetites and tastebuds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
