Discover the latest Woolworths Café menu and prices for 2025
by  Justine De Lange 6 min read

Woolworths South Africa first opened their doors in Cape Town on October 30, 1931, and has grown exponentially since. The successful franchise has expanded by having cafés at selected stores. What kind of cuisine can you expect on the most recent Woolworths Café menu?

Woolworths restaurant
The brand offers a variety of cafés at selected branches. Photo: Woolworths’ Facebook page and Luis Alvarez (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Woolworths expanded and introduced Woolworths Café (WCafé), offering customers a variety of artisan coffee and tasty food choices, with sit-down or on-the-go options.

Woolworths Café menu and prices

Woolworths Café offers an all-day and kids' menu and a tailored menu for cafés located within Waterstone properties. TripAdvisor states that the company's most reviewed café, their Rosebank branch, has an average rating of 4.0/5 from 73 reviews. One reviewer, Atlantic-Gooner, said:

'A perfect experience. Convenient, good food and good service. Conveniently located just inside the mall, offering a great selection of food.'

What can you look forward to on the menu? Hearty breakfasts, refreshing salads and tasty artisanal coffee are amongst the top choices on the Woolworths Café’s menu.

Coffee

Woolworths Café coffee menu
Sip on delectable coffee at one of their branches. Photo: @babs_nyembezi and @drinksonme_sa on Instagram (modified by author)
Sip on some delicious coffee favourites, with soya and lactose-free milk alternatives available at no extra charge:

CoffeePrice
EspressoR28/R30
MacchiatoR32/R34
CortadoR35
Flat whiteR39
3/4 flat whiteR38
AmericanoR33/R36/R40
CappuccinoR38/R43/R48
LatteR38/R43/R48
Cappuccino (vanilla and cinnamon)R41/R48/R55
Latte (honey and nut)R41/R48/R55
Mocha dark/whiteR43/R51/R57
Dirty chai latteR42/R48/R54

Add-ons and alternatives

  • Oat milk: R12
  • Almond milk: R12
  • Cream: R12
  • Extra syrup (hazelnut/vanilla): R12

Iced coffee and tea

Those who prefer their coffee cold can look forward to the following refreshing iced coffee and tea options from Woolworths Café:

Iced coffee/teaPrice
Iced latteR42/R47
frozen latteR52/R59
Frosted caramel latteR54/R61
Frosted dirty chaiR52/R59
Frosted tiramisu latteR67
Frosted coconut latteR57
Sparkling AmericanoR42
Sparkling RedR55

Hot drinks

Woolworths Café menu drinks
You can enjoy a cup of tea out of a pot or other delicious warm drinks. Photo: @jobaked and @tableviewcentre on Instagram (modified by author)
Keep warm with one of the following delectable hot drinks available:

Hot drinksPrice
Organic black/RooibosR32
WW Peppermint LeavesR34
WW Earl GreyR34
WW Green TeaR34
Red cappuccinoR40/R45/R50
Chai latteR40/R45/R50
Hot chocolateR42/R48/R54
White hot chocolateR41/R47/R53
Ginger tea potR42

Pressed juices, smoothies, sodas, and other drinks

If you are looking for a healthy alternative or want to enjoy a soft drink, choose one of the following options from the health-focused eatery:

Cold drinkPrice
Orange (pressed juice)R48
Tropical blend (pressed juice)R56
Green (pressed juice)R56
Apple mint (pressed juice)R56
Fresh berry (pressed juice)R56
Golden (pressed juice)R56
Thick creamy green (smoothie)R67
Banana nut (smoothie)R65
Berry and banana (smoothie)R65
Mango ice (smoothie)R65
SodaR32
Sugar-free sodaR30
TisersR36
Still/sparkling waterR19

Added extras

  • Ginger shot: R22
  • Almond nut butter: R15
  • Carb Clever granola: R15

Lifestyle non-alcoholic drinks

  • Cranberry Cosmo: R31
  • Mint Motjio: R31
  • Ruby grapefruit: R31

Milkshakes and floats

Delight your senses with a rich milkshake or refreshing float from the following:

Milkshake/floatPrice
Vanilla shakeR55
Coffee shakeR59
Berry shakeR59
Mango and coconutR78
Chocolate mousse shakeR78
Rainbow fruit floatR59

All-day breakfast

Woolworths Café new menu
Dine on healthy options such as avocado on toast, or enjoy a fuller breakfast with a free-range omelette. Photo: @foodieofcpt and @2_phat_girls on Instagram (modified by author)
Tuck into one of the following hearty all-day breakfasts, with healthy options:

BreakfastPrice
Yoghurt and seasonal fruitR82
Summer oatsR90
Free-range eggs your wayR72
Asparagus and halloumi bowlR100
Free-range eggs FlorentineR98
The Woolies breakfastR159
Free-range masala chicken liversR132
The proper breakfastR135
Crispy potato waffle röstiR94
Corn and cheese waffleR102
Smashed avo toastR85
Free-range omelette (crispy pork/smoked beef)R120
Spicy green free-range omelette R90
Breakfast bagel/wrapR110
Flapjacks and creamR95

Salads, bowls, and burgers

Those with a hearty appetite can either opt for a healthy salad or bowl, or indulge in a juicy burger from the following choices:

Salads, bowls, and burgersPrice
Umami green saladR110
Free-range chicken and avo saladR120
Nacho free-range chicken saladR145
Beef and pickle saladR135
Summer grain saladR120
Seven-grain, halloumi, and mushroom burgerR125
Crispy free-range chicken burgerR130
Free-range beef burgerR135
Everything free-range beef burgerR185

Sandwiches, bagels, and wraps

Woolies Café menu
Tuck into a delicious toasted sandwich made from the freshest ingredients. Photo: @inspired_by_health on Instagram and d3sign (modified by author)
The popular eatery offers delicious traditional sandwiches, bagels and wraps with a contemporary twist:

Sandwiches, bagels and wrapsPrice
The club toastieR115
Grilled cheese and onion toastieR85
Spicy free-range chicken toastieR102
Salad open sandwich/wrapR95
Tuna niçoise open sandwichR95
Free-range chicken and avo open sandwichR105
Local oak-smoked trout bagelR145
Crispy free-range chicken wrap toastieR110

Rest of the day

Those looking for a hearty meal can enjoy pasta, curry and chicken wing dishes from the following options:

DishPrice
Free-range chicken wingsR130
Free-range butter chicken curryR147
Tomato and basil girasoli ravioliR135
Free-range chicken and mushroom ragout pastaR140
Responsibly sourced harvest tuna fish cakesR137

Add-ons to any meal

  • Oak-smoked trout: R62
  • Fried/poached/seven-minute boiled egg: R20
  • Halloumi: R34
  • Thyme mushrooms: R28
  • Avocado: R22
  • Sourdough/magwinya/naan: R16
  • Chicken/pork sausage: R20
  • Thick-cut bacon/pork rashers/beef rashers: R34
  • Chicken breast: R39
  • Masala chicken livers: R45
  • Chips/side salad: R40
  • Chakalaka beans: R16
  • Mini hashbrowns: R26

Bakery, sweet eats, and cake table

Woolworths Café restaurant menu
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a selection of sweet treats. Photo: @sihinandson and @shackypan on Instagram (modified by author)
Craving something sweet? Delight your senses with one of the following sweet treat options:

Bakery, sweet eats, and cake tablePrice
All-butter croissantR48
SconeR42
Waffle with Canadian maple and ice creamR65
Waffle with berries and ice creamR75
Triple chocolate waffleR75

Is Woolworths Café going cashless?

All Woolworths Café branches, according to online media outlets, are cashless at the time of writing in April 2025.

Are a café and a coffee shop the same?

Although people refer to coffee shops and cafés interchangeably, they are not the same thing. Coffee shops focus on coffee and hot drinks, with meals being a secondary attraction. Cafés offer a wider variety of meals.

Why is Woolworths South Africa so successful?

The Woolworths brand is so successful in the country thanks to its dedication to bringing quality, sustainable goods, focusing on responsible harvesting and sourcing of food items. The brand's dedication to planet conservation while offering top-quality food keeps customers coming back.

Woolworths Café near me
The brand’s success is from its dedication to bringing quality, sustainable goods. Photo: Jeff Greenberg (modified by author)
Does Woolworths deliver food?

The brand offers a delivery option. You can shop online here and can expect delivery via Woolies Dash within an hour for up to 35 food items, with standard delivery taking one to three days.

The latest Woolworths Café menu offers flavourful drinks and delectable dishes that use the freshest ingredients and are sustainably sourced. With hearty breakfasts, burgers, bowls, salads and more, there is something for all appetites and tastebuds.

