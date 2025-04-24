Discover the latest Woolworths Café menu and prices for 2025

Woolworths South Africa first opened their doors in Cape Town on October 30, 1931, and has grown exponentially since. The successful franchise has expanded by having cafés at selected stores. What kind of cuisine can you expect on the most recent Woolworths Café menu?

Woolworths expanded and introduced Woolworths Café (WCafé), offering customers a variety of artisan coffee and tasty food choices, with sit-down or on-the-go options.

Woolworths Café menu and prices

Woolworths Café offers an all-day and kids' menu and a tailored menu for cafés located within Waterstone properties. TripAdvisor states that the company's most reviewed café, their Rosebank branch, has an average rating of 4.0/5 from 73 reviews. One reviewer, Atlantic-Gooner, said:

'A perfect experience. Convenient, good food and good service. Conveniently located just inside the mall, offering a great selection of food.'

What can you look forward to on the menu? Hearty breakfasts, refreshing salads and tasty artisanal coffee are amongst the top choices on the Woolworths Café’s menu.

Coffee

Sip on some delicious coffee favourites, with soya and lactose-free milk alternatives available at no extra charge:

Coffee Price Espresso R28/R30 Macchiato R32/R34 Cortado R35 Flat white R39 3/4 flat white R38 Americano R33/R36/R40 Cappuccino R38/R43/R48 Latte R38/R43/R48 Cappuccino (vanilla and cinnamon) R41/R48/R55 Latte (honey and nut) R41/R48/R55 Mocha dark/white R43/R51/R57 Dirty chai latte R42/R48/R54

Add-ons and alternatives

Oat milk: R12

Almond milk: R12

Cream: R12

Extra syrup (hazelnut/vanilla): R12

Iced coffee and tea

Those who prefer their coffee cold can look forward to the following refreshing iced coffee and tea options from Woolworths Café:

Iced coffee/tea Price Iced latte R42/R47 frozen latte R52/R59 Frosted caramel latte R54/R61 Frosted dirty chai R52/R59 Frosted tiramisu latte R67 Frosted coconut latte R57 Sparkling Americano R42 Sparkling Red R55

Hot drinks

Keep warm with one of the following delectable hot drinks available:

Hot drinks Price Organic black/Rooibos R32 WW Peppermint Leaves R34 WW Earl Grey R34 WW Green Tea R34 Red cappuccino R40/R45/R50 Chai latte R40/R45/R50 Hot chocolate R42/R48/R54 White hot chocolate R41/R47/R53 Ginger tea pot R42

Pressed juices, smoothies, sodas, and other drinks

If you are looking for a healthy alternative or want to enjoy a soft drink, choose one of the following options from the health-focused eatery:

Cold drink Price Orange (pressed juice) R48 Tropical blend (pressed juice) R56 Green (pressed juice) R56 Apple mint (pressed juice) R56 Fresh berry (pressed juice) R56 Golden (pressed juice) R56 Thick creamy green (smoothie) R67 Banana nut (smoothie) R65 Berry and banana (smoothie) R65 Mango ice (smoothie) R65 Soda R32 Sugar-free soda R30 Tisers R36 Still/sparkling water R19

Added extras

Ginger shot: R22

Almond nut butter: R15

Carb Clever granola: R15

Lifestyle non-alcoholic drinks

Cranberry Cosmo: R31

Mint Motjio: R31

Ruby grapefruit: R31

Milkshakes and floats

Delight your senses with a rich milkshake or refreshing float from the following:

Milkshake/float Price Vanilla shake R55 Coffee shake R59 Berry shake R59 Mango and coconut R78 Chocolate mousse shake R78 Rainbow fruit float R59

All-day breakfast

Tuck into one of the following hearty all-day breakfasts, with healthy options:

Breakfast Price Yoghurt and seasonal fruit R82 Summer oats R90 Free-range eggs your way R72 Asparagus and halloumi bowl R100 Free-range eggs Florentine R98 The Woolies breakfast R159 Free-range masala chicken livers R132 The proper breakfast R135 Crispy potato waffle rösti R94 Corn and cheese waffle R102 Smashed avo toast R85 Free-range omelette (crispy pork/smoked beef) R120 Spicy green free-range omelette R90 Breakfast bagel/wrap R110 Flapjacks and cream R95

Salads, bowls, and burgers

Those with a hearty appetite can either opt for a healthy salad or bowl, or indulge in a juicy burger from the following choices:

Salads, bowls, and burgers Price Umami green salad R110 Free-range chicken and avo salad R120 Nacho free-range chicken salad R145 Beef and pickle salad R135 Summer grain salad R120 Seven-grain, halloumi, and mushroom burger R125 Crispy free-range chicken burger R130 Free-range beef burger R135 Everything free-range beef burger R185

Sandwiches, bagels, and wraps

The popular eatery offers delicious traditional sandwiches, bagels and wraps with a contemporary twist:

Sandwiches, bagels and wraps Price The club toastie R115 Grilled cheese and onion toastie R85 Spicy free-range chicken toastie R102 Salad open sandwich/wrap R95 Tuna niçoise open sandwich R95 Free-range chicken and avo open sandwich R105 Local oak-smoked trout bagel R145 Crispy free-range chicken wrap toastie R110

Rest of the day

Those looking for a hearty meal can enjoy pasta, curry and chicken wing dishes from the following options:

Dish Price Free-range chicken wings R130 Free-range butter chicken curry R147 Tomato and basil girasoli ravioli R135 Free-range chicken and mushroom ragout pasta R140 Responsibly sourced harvest tuna fish cakes R137

Add-ons to any meal

Oak-smoked trout: R62

Fried/poached/seven-minute boiled egg: R20

Halloumi: R34

Thyme mushrooms: R28

Avocado: R22

Sourdough/magwinya/naan: R16

Chicken/pork sausage: R20

Thick-cut bacon/pork rashers/beef rashers: R34

Chicken breast: R39

Masala chicken livers: R45

Chips/side salad: R40

Chakalaka beans: R16

Mini hashbrowns: R26

Bakery, sweet eats, and cake table

Craving something sweet? Delight your senses with one of the following sweet treat options:

Bakery, sweet eats, and cake table Price All-butter croissant R48 Scone R42 Waffle with Canadian maple and ice cream R65 Waffle with berries and ice cream R75 Triple chocolate waffle R75

Is Woolworths Café going cashless?

All Woolworths Café branches, according to online media outlets, are cashless at the time of writing in April 2025.

Are a café and a coffee shop the same?

Although people refer to coffee shops and cafés interchangeably, they are not the same thing. Coffee shops focus on coffee and hot drinks, with meals being a secondary attraction. Cafés offer a wider variety of meals.

Why is Woolworths South Africa so successful?

The Woolworths brand is so successful in the country thanks to its dedication to bringing quality, sustainable goods, focusing on responsible harvesting and sourcing of food items. The brand's dedication to planet conservation while offering top-quality food keeps customers coming back.

Does Woolworths deliver food?

The brand offers a delivery option. You can shop online here and can expect delivery via Woolies Dash within an hour for up to 35 food items, with standard delivery taking one to three days.

The latest Woolworths Café menu offers flavourful drinks and delectable dishes that use the freshest ingredients and are sustainably sourced. With hearty breakfasts, burgers, bowls, salads and more, there is something for all appetites and tastebuds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

