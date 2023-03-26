Nia Pearl is one of the fast-rising female stars in the South African music industry, known for her soulful voice and unique sound. Her music is a fusion of genres, including Amapiano, R&B, jazz, afro-pop, soul, and hip-hop. It gives it a contemporary yet timeless feel that has attracted a devoted fanbase globally.

Whether performing on stage or on the studio, Nia Pearl is a force to be reckoned with and one of the most exciting artists in the music scene today. She is a South African singer and songwriter who gained popularity after collaborating with leading South African Amapiano producers like Kabza De Small and DJ Maporisa. Her lyrics are honest and introspective, exploring themes of love, loss, and self-discovery in a way that resonates with listeners of all ages.

Nia Pearl's profiles summary

Full name Peleka Lwana Nicknames Nia Pearl and Queen of Gems Gender Female Date of birth 25 December 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Mthatha Eastern Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Siblings 5 Marital status Single School Damelin University Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram account niapearlza

Nia Pearl's biography

Nia Pearl's real name is Peleka Lwana, and she was born into a family of six sisters in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, South Africa, though their names are not public knowledge.

Nia Pearl's age is 32 years. She was born on 25 December 1990. She attended a local high school in her town, where she joined the school choir because of her love for music. She later studied contemporary music at Damelin University and graduated in 2013.

Career

In 2014, after graduating, Nia graced the stage at the renowned Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival in Johannesburg. She competed in the Castle Milk Stout Music Competition hosted by Metro FM, followed by a performance at The Nescafe Red Mugg sessions in 2015.

In April 2017, she released her first single, Liberty, featuring the SAMA award-winning musician Kabomo. Sharing about what inspired the song, she said:

I wrote Liberty a couple of years ago when I got my heart broken by a boy. I felt It still resonated with me at this day and age and felt it would radiate with other people as well, so I thought I should create an anthem of sort, the kind of song that makes you feel better when you sing along to it, so my team and I decided to go to studio and we made it happen.

That same year, she released Yiza, produced by the acclaimed soul and jazz producer Luyanda Madope. The single's release was accompanied by a music video featuring guest artist Mapele. She was featured in Sho Madjozi's single User Busy.

In 2020, Nia collaborated with Kabza De Small on his album I Am the King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust, where she lent her vocal prowess to five tracks. She is the voice behind Kabza De Small's hit song Nia Lo.

Nia Pearl's albums

The artist has released two albums, Dreamers & Believers, launched in 2021, and Trinity, released in 2022, featuring top artists like Bontle Smith, Nicole Elocin, Tyler ICU, and Day Muziqal Chef. Some of Nia Pearl's songs, including those she collaborated are below:

Mbokodo

Ebumnandin

Ntozonke

Ubumnendi

Makubenjalo

My Love

Yonkinto

Mlanjeni

Sgubhu

Menemene

Nia Pearl's boyfriend

The singer is private, so there is no information on who her boyfriend is or if she is in a relationship. She enjoys posting pictures about her lifestyle and career on her social media pages.

Nia Pearl's net worth

Pearl's net worth is uncertain for now. According to her Instagram, she owns a clothing brand, Threads by Nia.

Nia Pearl is a well-known female artist from South Africa who significantly impacts the music industry. She has teamed up with prominent figures in the industry, and her fans eagerly anticipate her future accomplishments.

