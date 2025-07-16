Actress Mona Monyane has once again opened up about her estranged husband, Khulu Skenjana, and their marital woes

Monyane recently shared on her Instagram account that Khulu Skenjana is still refusing to divorce her

The former Skeem Saam star also shared that Skenjane paid lobola for another woman, while they are still married

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mona Monyane says khulu Skenyana is refusing to sign divorce papers. Images: Mona Monyane

Source: UGC

Talented actress Mona Monyane, who's appeared in Skeem Saam recently, confirmed that her estranged husband, Khulu Skenjana, paid lobola for another woman while he's still married to her.

The former Muvhango star shocked her fans in 2024 when she shared that her estranged husband is refusing to sign the divorce papers.

The actress shared on her Instagram stories over the weekend that she has a sister wife, as the father of her daughter, Skenjana, previously paid lobola for another woman.

"We come from court, he didn't sign. What could I send him that would make a difference?"

"I have a sister wife, she has a baby boy. he lobolad her. The baby turns 3 next month. I've paid a lot of money to get a divorce from this man. Yet, here I am."

"He won't sign, and nothing gets done about it. This is my last resort," says the actress.

The Daily Sun reported in July 2022 that Skenjana paid lobola for his girlfriend, Kholeka Nxumalo, in June, and the pair were expecting a baby.

The former Generations star denied the reports when he was contacted, while Nxumalo declined to comment.

Entertainment news channel MDNNews previously shared Monyane's marital woes on its X account.

"Actress Mona Monyane reveals that her estranged husband Khulu Skenjana is reportedly refusing to sign the divorce papers, despite her filing for divorce in 2020, 2022, and 2024," wrote the channel.

South Africans previously reacted to Monyane's marital woes

@TheWitchetal said:

"This is sad, and there is nothing she can do in law. If he wants, she can be married forever. The law must be changed so that even if one refuses to sign, you can divorce by force."

@thee_adv replied:

"What type of lawyer does she have in her corner?"

@sowazis responded:

"Went through the same thing, my legal team had to get a court order to serve the papers to his father in Uitenhage. It was an expensive mess. It took 3 years & was finally granted by the South Gauteng High Court in his absence as I was standing in front of a judge crying for it!"

@nduduzolahloma wrote:

"Guys, don’t marry in a community of property!"

Former 'Muvhango' star says she has a sister wife. Images: MonaMonyane

Source: Instagram

Mona Monyane proudly announces her new & exciting role in Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mona Monyane was bursting at the seams with joy and excitement as she announced her new gig.

It had been a long time coming, and Mona could not wait to tell her fans that she would now be starring in Legacy on Mnet.

Fans flooded the comment section of Mona’s post with messages of congratulations, support, and endless excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News