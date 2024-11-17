Actress Mona Monyane recently opened up about her estranged husband, Khulu Skenjana, and their issues

Mona Monyane shared details about the challenges she has faced while trying to divorce Khulu Skenjana, who played villain Manto in Zama Zama

Former Muvhango star Mona Monyane shared advice for others who may be hesitating to leave their troubled marriages like her own

Mona Monyane told her social media followers that she is fed up with her marriage to Khulu Skenjana. The two TV actors are married despite Mona Monyane previously claiming that she was divorced.

Mona Monyane said she is still unable to divorce Khulu Skenjana since 2020. Image: @MDNnewss / X / mona.monyane

Source: UGC

Mona Monyane opened up about the matrimonial union and its consequences in a video. Online users discussed Mona Monyane's marriage trouble after many thought she had moved on.

Mona Monyane drags husband Khulu Skenjana

In a clip reshared by @MDNnewss, she explained that she'd initiated divorce proceedings in 2020, 2022 and 2024. Mona said her husband Khulu has refused to sign divorce papers for four years, and they are married in a community of property. She concluded that she hoped the video would encourage Khulu to sign the papers. Watch the video:

SA sad for Mona Monyane

Many people commented on why Khulu was not signing the papers. Others questioned whether there are legal remedies when someone refuses to sign divorce papers. The SA government explains that when one party refuses to sign, it becomes a contested divorce and is presented to courts for resolution. An annulment is also an option if certain legal conditions are met. Read comments:

@sabelostorm commented:

"Bro doesn’t wanna share his hard earned wealth with her, Nota once said as a man, you should be undivorceable. "

@sowazis wrote:

"I went through the same thing: my legal team had to get a court order to serve the papers to his father in Uitenhage. It was an expensive mess. It took three years and was finally granted by the South Gauteng High Court in his absence as I was standing in front of a judge crying for it!"

@Tebogo16_09 speculated:

"He is clearly hellbent on not signing the papers. It doesn't take four years to sign nje."

@C_that saw things differently:

"What a loving man... he's willing to fight for his marriage."

@boyes_lydia advised:

"Yoh lady, just stay married. There is nothing in these streets."

@chiefcebo_ added:

"She must go to court and annul the marriage."

Sello Maake kaNcube allegedly accuses Lebo K of dating wife

Briefly News previously reported that Sello Maake kaNcube has openly admitted that his marriage to Pearl Mbewe was far from what it seemed. The actor said he was determined to make his marriage work because he did not want to be judged.

Lebo Keswa revealed that Sello Maake kaNcube had also accused her of getting in between him and his wife. Pearl Mbewe also gave her side of the story after Sello turned to the law over their issues.

According to TshisaLIVE, Sello said he was in an unhappy marriage, and his wife, Pearl, used social media to make it look like they were couple goals.

Source: Briefly News