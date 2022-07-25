Renowned actress Mona Monyane is in love, and she can't stop raving about her new lover

The star announced a few weeks back that she was engaged to her man, whose identity she has chosen to keep top secret

Monyane recently headed to her Instagram page to tell her fans and followers how content she is in her new relationship

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mona Monyane is head over heels in love with her new man. The star who recently announced that she was engaged has taken to social media to rave about true love.

Mona Monyane recently took to her pages to gush over her new man. Image: @mona.monyane.

Source: Instagram

The actress has been painting her timeline red since finding true love in the hands of a mysterious man.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, the Muvhango actress spoke about how her man is loving her the way she has always wanted. She said:

"Or I am blissfully happy with a man who inspires me to be vulnerable and soft and feminine and fragile. A King who I build a legacy with, an alpha who guards my heart with his life."

According to TimesLIVE, Mona said her man, whose identity is being kept top secret, for now, asked for her hand in marriage after only a year together. The actress said he proposed while they were in a fancy restaurant in Cape Town.

Nota Baloyi alleges that Kelly and Zandie Khumalo were in a sexual relationship with Senzo Meyiwa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nota Baloyi has added his own controversial theory to what really transpired the night Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down. The late soccer star's murder is undoubtedly one of the most talked about celeb deaths in Mzansi.

Many have shared different accounts of what happened when Meyiwa died eight years ago, but still, justice has not been served. Some said it was a robbery that went wrong. Others suggested Kelly was the one who hired the gunmen. Yesterday, Zandie hinted that the police must also investigate Senzo Meyiwa's wife and mother.

Baloyi has suggested that Zandie and Kelly were in a romantic relationship with Senzo, The South African reports. Per the publication, the former music executive said things went south when Longwe Twala found out that his then-girlfriend Zandie was cheating on him.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News