Kelly Khumalo took to her reality show Life With Kelly to answer all of the questions that netizens have been asking

The reality star opened up about the Meyiwa case when she was shown being asked questions about the controversial case on the show

Kelly has also not left her sister's ongoing feud unanswered, as she could not shut her mouth about how disappointed she is with her sister

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kelly Khumalo used the latest episode of her reality show Life With Kelly to address all of the ongoing rumours surrounding Senzo Meyiwa, her sister Zandie's alleged feud, and her son Christians' bad behaviour.

Kelly Khumalo has answered all the controversial questions surrounding her life. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @zandie_khumalo_gumede, and Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty images

Source: Instagram

Senzo has been a topic of conversation for the reality star ever since the premiere of the new season of Life With Kelly. Netizens have even accused her of seeking to gain views by using Senzo's name, as views for the new season have been steadily declining, as reported by ZAlebs.

According to ZAlebs, Kelly was speaking to a reporter in the most recent episode when she was asked how she has been coping after Senzo passed away in her presence. ZAlebs claims Kelly responded cheekily:

“I would rather have you ask those people than me. Because I’m not the one who is speaking. I am focusing on my dreams, I’m focusing on being a great mom and being a business woman.”

Another question was raised about her parenting style with her son Christan, who has recently made headlines for the wrong reasons. Kelly refused to respond, saying she trusts herself enough to know she's doing a good job as a mother.

The most recent episode also showed Kelly and her mother trying to reach Zandile Khumalo, Kelly's sister, with whom she has not been on good terms, according to ZAlebs.

“If my sister had issues with me. I would have preferred her to communicate those issues with me. Nothing has ever hurt me as much as my sister."

Kelly Khumalo: Zandie Khumalo gives her first public interview about Senzo Meyiwa’s fatal shooting at her home

Briefly News previously reported that Zandile Khumalo-Gumede has opened up about the fateful night Senzo Meyiwa was murdered. Kelly Khumalo's sister gave her first public interview since the trial of the late Orlando Pirates goalie started.

Zandile was in the house with her sister when the Bafana Bafana star was fatally shot at their mother's house. The soccer player is Kelly's baby daddy. No one has been convicted of his murder even though Kelly, Zandie, and a couple of others were present when he was gunned down.

In a snippet of the interview that eNCA shared, Zandile Khumalo shared that Kelly Khumalo and some of the people who arrived on the night of the incident moved Senzo's body from the crime scene to the car. She further said that she's the one who sat with Senzo at the back of the vehicle while on their way to the hospital.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News