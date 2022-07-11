Mona Monyane took to Instagram to announce her engagement after keeping her current relationship private

These developments follow her divorce from actor Khulu Skejana in 2020, after five years of marriage and two children

Fans and Mzansi celebrities have congratulated her on her engagement in the comments section

Mona Monyane has announced that she is engaged again on Instagram after divorcing fellow actor Khulu Skenjana.

Mona Monyane took to her Instagram to reflect on her previous relationships following her engagement. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Skenjana and Monyane divorced in 2020, and Mona has kept her love life private until now.

Mona claimed to have prayed to God for a man who would love her in the way she desired, and judging by the lengthy Instagram caption dedicated to her now-fiance, she appears to have found the one.

The actress shared the following on Instagram:

"CHOMI❤️...Abuthi a re "will you be my wifey" Nna ka re "yes I'll be your wifey" Rokang basadi! Rokang!!!!!"

Mona also shared a photo of her hands intertwined with her better half, along with a lengthy post detailing her previous relationship struggles.

"I took a few years shem, to unpack. To unravel, to allow myself to truly feel pain. I took a few years to prioritize not only healing but also loving myself. It cost me a lot of friends, time, money, family.It cost me making very scary choices and decisions that considered no one else's opinion but my own."

Mona also shared the following on Instagram:

Fans and familiar Mzansi faces have flooded her Instagram with congratulations and thanks for opening up.

@samkelondlovu said:

"Congratulations Mona ❤️ you deserve everything great coming & happening."

@nandi_madida wrote:

"Beautiful and congrats ❤️❤️❤️"

@innosadiki shared:

"How sincere ❤️! God bless Chomi ya rena on her new journey."

lady_shadi also said:

"Amen sister. Thanks for bearing your heart so openly. May your journey be an encouragement to many women and men, that healing, restoration, and joy are possible "

@gail_mokwatlo added:

" when I saw that engagement post, the emotions I felt. Thank you Mona, for your experience I’m so happy for you."

