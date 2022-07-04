King Monada took to Instagram to announce his engagement to his second partner of six years in a sweet post

Monada also announced earlier this year that he had already proposed to his first partner after ten years of dating

This second proposal has left King Monada's fans wondering how many wives and committed relationships he is in

King Monada has officially asked his second partner for her hand in marriage.

King Monada has left his fans confused after he announced his second engagement of the year. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

The Limpopo-born star has posted the following on Instagram:

“If I had a flower for every time [I] thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever. It has been six years, and ultimately she said yes, I promise to be a good partner to you my love,” he wrote.

The Malwedhe hitmaker is in a polygamous relationship. He has also used social media to announce his engagement to his first partner earlier this year. They have been together for ten years, and he has been with his second partner for six years.

“Together for a decade. Wasn’t easy but worth it. Ready for more decades,” said King Monada in a social media post when he announced his first engagement.

King Monada's fans have reacted to his post with confusion with regards to the number of wives he has after his first engagement at the beginning of the year.

@giftjunior49 said:

"Isn't this his second proposal?? How many wifes does this Gent have kanti?"

@vusi_sibiya99 wrote:

"Kanti how many wives do you have?"

@rebs_sizzle replied:

"I was about to say it's not the same woman he proposed to a while ago."

@preciousdineo5

"Mo guy he's always in serious relationships how many engagements in a year ?"

