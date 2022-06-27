King Monada took to social media to celebrate his latest accomplishment about his homestead that he has been completing for a while

Beloved musician King Monada has been sharing the progress made with the building of his ideal house, which is in Mokgoloboto Village in Limpopo

Monada celebrated that his building project came together as he shared detailed snaps of his new pad

Khutso Steven Kgatle, commonly known King Monada's followers will be familiar with the musician's journey to building his Limpopo property.

King Monada was building his dream house for a while and has now shown his fans the finished product. Image: Instagram/@kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

King Monada made it a tradition on his social media to share snaps of his home as it was being built. Now the wait is over to see the final product.

King Monada finishes dream house

According to TimesLIVE, King Monada waited years to finish his dream house. King M shared the good news on Instagram posts, saying.

"I am who I am today because of the choices I made. Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house."

TimesLIVE reports that King Monada had a housewarming party in March where he gathered with his industry peers, such as Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and comedian Mashabela Galane.

Briefly News reported how King Monada has been sharing the perks of his success and how he has been enjoying his wealth.

King Monada motivates followers on social media

Fans of the musician commented on his latest achievement, and many felt motivated.

@ngoako01 commented:

"Re ya leboga motivation."

@allenjonhson commented:

" You're right King, really dreams can come true."

@sir_nchaupa added:

"Well done!"

@queen_jaynee commented:

"My inspiration❤️"

@november_ctlangi commented:

"Nice one, young man."

"Thank you for loving me": King Monada pens sweet tribute on wife's birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo-based hitmaker King Monada poured his heart out in a touching tribute to his wife, Lerato Ramawela.

The star took to his Instagram page to pen a heartwarming, sweet tribute to his wife of more than 10 years, months after the romantic proposal that trended on social media.

According to TimesLIVE, the Ase Moruti hitmaker headed to his Instagram page to post a beautiful picture alongside the mother of his children and wished her well on her special day. He showed gratitude to Lerato for always being there for him and also for staying genuine and true to herself.

