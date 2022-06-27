Drake took to his timeline to give Black Coffee a huge shout-out by sharing the DJ's pic on his official Instagram account

The Toosie Slide hitmaker posted snaps of the artists he considers his heroes and the Grammy-winning Mzansi DJ was number three on the list

The excited house music producer took to his timeline to share a screenshot of Drake's tribute and his fans are here for their relationship

Drake has taken to social media to give Black Coffee a huge shout-out. The superstar rapper considers Mzansi's favourite DJ his hero.

Drake penned a touching tribute to Black Coffee. Image: @champagnepapi, @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Drizzy took to social media to pay tribute to his heroes. He posted snaps of the people he has worked with in his successful music career. One of the snaps of the "heroic figures" he shared was that of Black Coffee.

The excited Superman hitmaker took to Twitter to share the screenshot of Drake's post. Black Coffee captioned his post:

"It comes as God wills it."

Peeps took to the Grammy-winning DJ's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many shared that Coffee is Mzansi's living legend because of his friendship and working relationship with people like Drake.

@yergsgniht commented:

"You really admire Drake ne grootman."

@Murodzvi wrote:

"He is showing appreciation, young bro, such humility is what got him where he is today. Motho ke motho ka batho."

@MLetswele said:

"You and Trevor Noah are the only celebrities we have in SA, the rest are just influencers."

@masuku_tumi commented:

"Proud of you bro, people like you make me believe in the endless possibilities of life and what you can accomplish. Big up Coffee."

@lira12_joy wrote:

"This couldn't have happened to a more humble person. Congratulations Black Coffee. Well deserved."

@IAmVilleBoy added:

"Respect grootman. You're a living legend."

Black Coffee trends after Drake drops Honestly, Nevermind

In related news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee trended on social media after Drake dropped his 7th studio album on Friday morning, 17 June. The Grammy-winning music DJ is listed as one of the executive producers on Honestly, Nevermind.

The Mzansi-born superstar produced tracks like Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents on the new album. His son, Esona Tyolo, is also credited for co-producing one song with his dad on the dope project. The 14-track album set tongues wagging on the timeline.

Music lovers took to Twitter to praise Coffee for "convincing" Drake to experiment with dance music. Some peeps shared that Black Coffee's influence is written all over the album.

