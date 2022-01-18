King Monada is really basking in the glory of his success as he flaunts all of his achievements from the past few months

The musician is dripping in the finest items from his house, to his cars, drinks and the company he surrounds himself with

Social media users were left with their jaws on the floor after the producer shared breathtaking photos of his double story mansion

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Limpopo born talent King Monada is officially the new ambassador of the soft life. The media personality stunned followers when he shared photos of his new home, fresh from construction.

King Monada stuns followers with photos of his lavish home. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

King Monada has shown fans that hard work really does pay off. The music sensation is living large and not too shy to show it. ZAlebs reports that Monada stopped the timeline when he gave peeps a sneak peek into his lavish home.

The stunning home is situated in Tzaneen and is said to have cost King Monada R1.5 million to build. The South African reports that the musician's garage had some luxury cars to decorate the large home. The comments lit up with praises from impressed fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@KeMopedii wrote:

"You out did your bro, I can't point an independent artist who accomplished what you have achieved without the help from Major record labels, I bow my King."

@Kokkie015 tweeted:

"King Monada bringing 'Sandton' to the village."

@MrejMax said:

"Nice work. This is impressive bro."

“I’m not even going to prepare”: Big Zulu is confident he will beat King Monada in their celeb boxing match

Briefly News reported that it seemed that everyone was biting off of the Fame vs Clout fight last week, so fans didn’t take Big Zulu and King Monada’s fight teaser seriously. However, the rapper verified that it was indeed happening in an interview yesterday.

It may seem that the pairing is random, but this fight has been in the works since May. On 25 May, King Monada shared a Tweet that invited his opponent to a match and although Big Zulu asked for another competitor, it seems he eventually accepted.

Even though the rapper has accepted King Monada as his contender, he’s made it clear that he still doesn’t take the Idibala singer seriously.

Source: Briefly News